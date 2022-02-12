Cash Loan of up to R$3,000 for a low score; How will it work?

THE Federal Savings Bankin partnership with the Ministry of Labor and Social Security, intends to launch a new line of credit, this time for people with low score or negative. Loan amounts can reach R$3,000.

Read more: Cash in hand: Caixa releases anticipation of up to 5 FGTS installments

The release date is expected to happen this February. About 20 million people will be served with the new service. In addition, the bank’s new microcredit will use funds from the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS).

That’s because, government studies show that R$ 13 billion from the worker’s equity fund, used as a housing financer, could also be used to guarantee personal loans for people with a low score or dirty name at SPC or Serasa.

Investment of BRL 13.5 billion

Another source of credit for the new Caixa loan may also come from Sebrae’s Fund for the Guarantee of Micro and Small Companies (Fampe). The forecast points to a contribution of up to R$ 500. Adding to the FGTS, the guarantee fund can reach the amount of R$ 13.5 billion.

In addition, Caixa foresees as a strategy to reach more and more unbanked citizens, that is, without any ties to financial institutions. Individual Microentrepreneurs (MEIs) will also have access to a special line to help with business development.

And to ensure the adhesion of new customers to the new Caixa 2022 microcreditthe state-owned company will open 300 physical branches this year, most of them in cities in the interior of the North and Northeast regions.