CDC Study Says 3rd Dose Effectiveness Against Severe Cases Drops After 4 Months, Suggests Debate on Booster | coronavirus

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in the United States, released this Friday (11) a study that points out that the effectiveness of booster doses against severe cases of Covid-19 decreased about four months after application. .

The study analyzed people infected with the new coronavirus who sought medical care (241,000 cases) or were hospitalized (93,000 patients) in 10 states between August 2021 and January 2022.

“The conclusion that the protection afforded by mRNA vaccines decreased in the months after a third vaccine dose reinforces the importance of considering additional doses to maintain or improve protection against emergency room seeking care and against hospitalizations for Covid-19 “, the CDC said.

According to the study, the effectiveness of the vaccine against seeking emergency care was 87% during the first two months and this percentage dropped to 66% among those vaccinated between 4 and 5 months earlier.

When the hospitalization data were evaluated, the effectiveness was 91% in the first two months and dropped to 78% in the period of up to 4 months.

In Brazil, the recommendation to apply a fourth dose of the vaccine is already valid for the immunosuppressed population, both for people over 18 years of age and for immunosuppressed adolescents aged 12 to 17 years.

People with low immunity are called immunosuppressed or immunocompromised. This group considers, for example, people with cancer, people living with HIV, transplant recipients and others with a weakened immune system, which makes the patient more susceptible to infections.