Cearense undergoes liver transplant after surviving slimming tea

The search for a body within the standards was what motivated public servant Janyne Luna, to resort to a slimming medicine recommended by a friend. In 2019, after copying the recipe for over a month, he started feel sick and indisposition. After going to the doctor, she was diagnosed with hepatitis and soon needed a liver transplant.

After the transplant, the doctors analyzed the causes that could have resulted in the liver malfunction and soon confirmed that it had been drug hepatitis.

That is one similar case what happened to nurse Maria Abreu, 42 years old. The nurse at Santa Joana Hospital was hospitalized with hepatitis after taking capsules of a slimming tea. However, she died last Friday (4), in São Paulo, after suffering rejection of a liver transplant.

SEARCH FOR WEIGHT LOSS

The decision to take medication came after Janyne discovered she had a wedding to go. “I wanted to give it a quick dry-off. I wasn’t on a diet, I’ve never been one to do that, I’ve always had an athletic body, but I had a tummy that bothered me“.

So, when her friend explained that she was following up with a nutrition specialist, who had spent a medicine for weight loss, the public servant soon took the recipe. She was handling the medication for around 20 days, but stopped after don’t see result.

Janyne Luna Public worker “A month later, I started feeling sick, feeling sick, I thought it was strange and went to see a doctor. I did a blood test and when the blood test came out, this hepatitis appeared, an inflammation in my liver and we went to investigate what could be the cause”

After almost a month of investigation, while undergoing treatments to try for a reaction from his liver, needed to be listed for transplant. “We did not close the diagnosis and also did not improve”, he details.

DRUG HEPATITIS

The causes were discovered after a month and a half of the beginning of the transplant. “A biopsy was taken in my old liver and in that biopsy it was found that it was really a drug hepatitis“, detailed Janine.

The doctors asked her if she had taken anything and, after looking at her meds, she remembered that she had taken a medication when she copied her friend’s prescription. “In the formula of this medicine there was such a ‘Peruvian stretcher’ and the transplant medical team attributed my transplant to this Peruvian stretcher,” he said.

When was it released to do physical activities, discovered that there were championships for transplanted women and declared that he did not want to stop exercising. “It is not because I was transplantedthat I’m going to stop doing that”.

DOCTOR’S SPEAK

Doctor Huygens Garcia, head of the liver transplant service at the Walter Cantídio University Hospitalwarned of the dangers of slimming teas, especially when the drug is not approved by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa).

Huygens Garcia specialist doctor “These teas called slimming have a false promise of losing weight very fast. That doesn’t exist in medicine”.

As he points out, these teas are an association of various products that are not natural, which have a vegetable origin and may even have other drugs. “This very high concentration can cause serious damage to the liver, even if the liver has a very large functional reserve capacity”, he pointed out.

For someone to have a fulminant hepatitisthe doctor explains that the liver needs to be continuously damaged with high doses of active ingredients of various substances. Therefore, it reinforces that you cannot use teas whose content is not known.

“So the recommendation is not to use slimming teas that promise to lose weight very quickly, because they have toxic drugs that can damage the liver in a fulminant way”, he concluded.

MARIA ABREU CASE

Nurse Maria Abreu was hospitalized after taking capsules from a slimming tea died last Friday (4), in São Paulo, after suffering rejection of a liver transplant. She had to undergo the procedure due to complications from hepatitis.

Maria was 42 years old and was a nurse at the Hospital Santa Joana. Her body rejected the transplant last Sunday (30). The family was waiting for a new donor, said the g1.

The health professional was hospitalized on January 18 with severe abdominal pain. She was diagnosed with liver problems, which quickly worsened.

On the 21st, she was transferred to the Clinical Hospitalwhere he waited on the waiting list for a transplant.