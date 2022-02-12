Central Bank President says peak inflation should be reached between April and May | Economy

The president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, said this Friday (11) that the peak of inflation should be reached in April and May, with a subsequent fall “a little faster”.

According to Campos Neto, the expectation was that the peak of inflation would be in December or January of this year, but the crop failure and the high price of a barrel of oil pushed the forecast forward.

“We had a perception that we would see the peak of inflation around December, January. Then we saw a crop failure, which is not unimportant, and we were seeing oil going to 60 [preço do barril, em dólar]again it came back going above 90”, said the president of the Central Bank during an event promoted by Esfera Brasil, an organization that promotes debates related to the area of ​​entrepreneurship.

“This generated a drop in perception in relation to what the peak was. Today we imagine something between April and May, and then there will be a drop in inflation a little faster,” he added.

1 of 1 The president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto — Photo: Reproduction/GloboNews The president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto — Photo: Reproduction/GloboNews

The Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) – Brazil’s official inflation – closed 2021 at 10.06%, according to data from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE). It was the first time since 2015 that inflation was above 10%.

In January this year, the IPCA was 0.54% in January, after having registered a rate of 0.73% in December. Despite having decelerated compared to the previous month, it was the highest result for the month of January since 2016 (1.27%), according to data released this week by the IBGE.

High inflation has led the Central Bank to raise interest rates. In February, the Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) decided to raise the Selic rate from 9.25% per year to 10.75% per year.

Inflation in January is the highest in six years; food and drinks pull up

It was the eighth consecutive increase in the rate. With that, the Selic returned to double digits for the first time in four and a half years – the last time it was at this level was in July 2017, when it was 10.25% per year. A new Copom meeting is scheduled for March.

At the event, Campos Neto said that Brazil was ahead of other countries by raising interest rates to control inflation. Generally, it takes six months to nine months for an interest rate hike to take effect in the economy.

“Brazil took the lead in raising interest rates, and we have been defending this thesis that we are closely monitoring and that we are going to use all available instruments to bring it to the target,” he said.

The central inflation target for 2022, defined by the National Monetary Council (CMN), is 3.5% and will be considered formally met if it stays between 2% and 5%. However, the Copom itself estimated that inflation should remain above the 5% ceiling this year, which, if confirmed, will represent the burst of the inflation target for the second consecutive year.