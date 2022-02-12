check all release dates in 2022

The birthday-loot modality already has almost 18 million people registered. The dates for accessing the 2022 quota are now available.

Approved in 2019 and operating since 2020, the birthday loot allows workers, according to the month of their birthday, to withdraw a part of their FGTS balance (from active or inactive accounts) every year. On the other hand, those who adhere to this modality no longer receive part of what they would be entitled to if they were fired for just cause.

To know when you can withdraw the assets is very simple, as the deadline for withdrawal begins on the first business day of the month of your birthday, and it is possible to carry out the operation until the last business day of the second subsequent month.

It is also important to remember that if you do not withdraw, this amount will not be lost; it will simply go back to your FGTS account.

To make it easier, check out the table below with the withdrawal calendar:

birthday month withdrawal interval January January 3 to March 31 February February 1st to April 29th March March 2 to May 31 April April 1st to June 30th May May 2 to July 29 June June 1st to August 31st July July 1st to September 30th August August 1st to October 31st September September 1st to November 30th October October 3rd to December 30th November November 1st to January 31st, 2023 December December 1st to February 28th, 2023

If you haven’t joined yet, don’t worry, it’s very simple to do so. Just use the official FGTS app for smartphones and tablets. It is also possible to choose this option on the Caixa Econômica Federal website or at the Bank’s branches.

It is still possible to withdraw from the birthday withdrawal, but think carefully before deciding, because returning to the traditional Fund you will be unable to withdraw your FGTS for two years — this is true even in the event of dismissal, when you would be entitled to receive only the 40% fine.