Check out the step-by-step guide to consult the ‘forgotten money’ on the new Central Bank website – Country





The Central Bank (BC) created a website exclusively dedicated to the Values ​​Receivable System (SVR), a channel where it is possible to check the "forgotten money" in banks. On January 24, when it was launched, the service received a very high volume of hits, taking the page offline for two days. The address of the new page is valorareceber.bcb.gov.br.















Photo: Rafael Neddermeyer/ Public Photos









With the problems generated by the high demand for consultations, the BC temporarily suspended the SVR, and consultations will only resume on February 14th. The BC calculates that, in total, there are R$ 3.9 billion “forgotten”.

According to the autarchy, all user relationships with the service will be done through the new page, and it will not be possible to access the system through the agency’s main website.

The new service allows the population to check if they have “forgotten” money in closed accounts with available balance or due to fees unduly charged in credit operations, for example.

The query for forgotten values ​​will be done in two phases. According to the BC, at the time of consultation on the SVR website, the user will know if he has a receivable. Then, you will have information on the amount and, finally, the date to request your transfer, starting on March 7th.

The BC recommended that the user return to the service’s website on the informed date. “If you don’t show up on that date, the citizen will have to make a new appointment to receive a new date to ask for the ransom.”

The municipality informed that there is no problem if the user misses the date. According to the BC, he can return to the site “at any time and receive a new appointment date”.

Understand how to access

When accessing the Central Bank page, the institution explains how access is made, understand:

If the user has any value to receive, he will know when accessing the page. The date to know the values ​​and request your transfer will be from 03/07/2022. Be sure to return to the website valorareceber.bcb.gov.br on the given date. If you do not show up on that date, the user will have to make a new appointment to receive a new date.

The note clarifies that it will not be possible to consult or request the amounts on the Central Bank’s main website or within the Registrato system. “All inquiries and requests will be made exclusively at valorareceber.bcb.gov.br.”

Step-by-step to retrieve these values:

– Access the website valorareceber.bcb.gov.br again from 02/14;

– Use CPF or CNPJ to check for amounts receivable;

– If so, keep well the date that the system will inform you;

– If you still don’t have a Gov.br login, register for free on the website or through the Gov.br App (Google Play and App Store). The user will need a silver or gold level Gov.br registration to request the resources. It will not be possible to access the system with Registrato login;

– Return to the website valorareceber.bcb.gov.br on the informed date and use the Gov.br login to access the system, find out the amount available and request its transfer;

– If you miss your redemption date, access here (valoresareceber.bcb.gov.br) on another day and the system will inform you of a new return date.

Be careful not to fall for scams:

– The only website to consult and request these values ​​is here (valoresareceber.bcb.gov.br).

– The Central Bank does not send links or contact you to deal with amounts receivable or to confirm your personal data.

– No one is authorized to contact you on behalf of the Central Bank or the Values ​​Receivable System.

– So never click on suspicious links sent by email, SMS, WhatsApp or Telegram.

– Do not make any kind of payment to access the values. It’s a hit!

Very important: only after you have accessed the system (or if you have already accessed it on the 24th and 25th of January) and only in the case of requesting the redemption without indicating a Pix key, the financial institution you have chosen will contact you to carry out the transfer. Attention: even in this specific case, this institution cannot ask you to provide your personal data or your password.







