Check out what to expect from the stock, balance sheet and dividends, after the report

The release of the fourth quarter 2021 production report from OK (VALE3) caused analysts to reiterate a series of projections for the company’s action, the payment of dividends and the period balance.

The company’s shares fell 1.7% this friday (11), at R$ 92.20 (US$ 17 the ADR), although they accumulate an increase of 18% this year. The target price for the mining company’s share is as follows:

BTG Pactual : R$ 115, purchase;

: R$ 115, purchase; Bradesco BBI: R$108, purchase;

Safra Bank: R$ 98, purchase;

XP Investimentos : R$ 97.10, purchase;

: R$ 97.10, purchase; Goldman Sachs: $17, neutral;

In the report, Vale informed that the production of iron ore reached 82.4 million metric tons in the fourth quarter of 20212.4% decrease in relation to the amount recorded in the same range of 2020.

THE Bradesco BBI commented that the numbers were in line with expectations, while sales of 93.5 million tons were slightly above the bank’s estimate of 90.7 million tons.

“In terms of mix, the ramp up of Vale’s filtration plants should improve the average quality of the product and, consequently, the realization of the price”, said the institution in a report signed by Thiago Lofiego and José Cataldo (from Ágora Investimentos).

On the base metals side, Bradesco said, fourth-quarter shipments have already started to recover after significant supply disruptions throughout 2021. The bank’s analysts expect to see further improvement in 2022.

“2022 will be an important year for the company to stabilize operations in Canada and Brazil, initiate key growth projects and make investment decisions on new growth opportunities,” he said.

According to Bradesco, Vale shares are trading at 4.6x EV/Ebitda for 2022 and with a dividend yield of 11%, “assuming a conservative price of US$ 100/t of iron ore for 2022”.

Strong ore in the short term

BTG said iron ore prices are likely to remain strong in the near term as Chinese steel production rebounds due to stimulus and relaxation of pollution restrictions, as well as tight maritime supply (major companies struggling to stabilize production).

At the micro level, the bank commented that it sees the history of bottom-up of Vale can evolve well until 2022.

“We also believe that the company will continue to show tangible progress on the ESG front, removing the excessive discount currently attributed to its share price,” he said, in a report signed by Leonardo Correa, Caio Greiner and Bruno Lima.

XP highlighted as positive Vale’s strategy to reduce iron ore production and increase pellet sales, as it drives value addition while keeping the iron ore market tight.

“But, on the negative side, is the lower production between the divisions, which reduces the company’s operating leverage”, highlighted the brokerage.

Vale’s 4Q21 balance sheet

THE Goldman Sachswho does not recommend buying Vale and says he prefers stocks such as Gerdau (GGBR4) and Usiminas (USIM5) as exposure to the sector, commented that he expects iron ore momentum to remain positive in the short term, supported by a combination of:

Increase in China’s steel production after the Winter Olympics and Lunar New Year; Refueling steel mills in China; Solid demand boost outside China; Limited iron ore supply additions China’s positive macro sentiment

For Vale’s balance sheet, to be released on the 24th, the bank says it expects an Ebitda of US$ 6.4 billion, a quarterly decrease of 10%. “But we see a risk of exceeding our estimates, taking into account that iron ore sales were 15% above our expectations for the quarter.”

For Safra, the whole of 2022 should be marked by “healthy” iron ore prices, which will sustain “good cash generation, which should translate into attractive dividends”.

According to data from Bloomberg, the market consensus points to an Ebitda of US$ 6.3 billion in Vale’s fourth quarter, revenue of US$ 12.5 billion and net income of US$ 3.5 billion. In the fourth quarter of 2020, the mining company made a profit of US$ 739 million.

