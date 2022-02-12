Check the results of Quina 5778 and Lotomania 2274 this Friday (11/2)

posted on 02/11/2022 20:01 / updated on 02/11/2022 20:30



Check out the results of this Friday’s Caixa Lotteries (11/2) – (Credit: Youtube/Reproduction)

Caixa Econômica Federal raffled off, on the night of this Friday (11/2), four lotteries: Quina’s 5778 contests; 2274 from Lotomania, 2446 from Lotofácil and 207 from Supersete. The draw was held at Espaço da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo.

Quina



Quina, with an estimated prize of R$ 700 thousand for those who guarantee the five hits, had the following numbers drawn: 75-78-56-05-39.

super seven



With an expected prize of R$ 1.9 million, the Super Seven presented the following numbers:

Column 1: 1

Column 2: 8

Column 3: 4

Column 4: 9

Column 5: 2

Column 6: 2

Column 7: 2

lottomania



With an expected prize of R$ 4.1 million, Lotomania presented the following numbers: 63-55-27-46-36-13-42-40-00 (which corresponds to the number 100)-11-85-94-61 -62-16-59-06-33-52-10.

lottoeasy



Lotofácil, which should distribute around R$ 3.5 million to those who hit the 15 scores, presented the following result: 20-25-13-15-19-22-11-12-04-23-08-17 -06-21-24.

