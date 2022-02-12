Check the results of Quina 5778 and Lotomania 2274 this Friday (11/2)

Yadunandan Singh 1 hour ago Business Comments Off on Check the results of Quina 5778 and Lotomania 2274 this Friday (11/2) 5 Views

posted on 02/11/2022 20:01 / updated on 02/11/2022 20:30

Check out the results of this Friday's Caixa Lotteries (11/2) - (Credit: Youtube/Reproduction)


Check out the results of this Friday’s Caixa Lotteries (11/2) – (Credit: Youtube/Reproduction)

Caixa Econômica Federal raffled off, on the night of this Friday (11/2), four lotteries: Quina’s 5778 contests; 2274 from Lotomania, 2446 from Lotofácil and 207 from Supersete. The draw was held at Espaço da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo.

Quina

Quina, with an estimated prize of R$ 700 thousand for those who guarantee the five hits, had the following numbers drawn: 75-78-56-05-39.

The number of Quina winners and the apportionment can be checked here.


Check out the numbers drawn at Quina this Friday (11/2)

Check out the numbers drawn at Quina this Friday (11/2)
(photo: Youtube/Reproduction)

super seven

With an expected prize of R$ 1.9 million, the Super Seven presented the following numbers:

Column 1: 1
Column 2: 8
Column 3: 4
Column 4: 9
Column 5: 2
Column 6: 2
Column 7: 2

The number of Super Seven winners and the apportionment can be checked here.


Check out the numbers drawn in this Friday's Super Seven (11/2)

Check out the numbers drawn in this Friday’s Super Seven (11/2)
(photo: Youtube/Reproduction)

lottomania

With an expected prize of R$ 4.1 million, Lotomania presented the following numbers: 63-55-27-46-36-13-42-40-00 (which corresponds to the number 100)-11-85-94-61 -62-16-59-06-33-52-10.

The number of Lotomania winners and the apportionment can be checked here.


Check out the numbers drawn at Lotomania this Friday (11/2)

Check out the numbers drawn at Lotomania this Friday (11/2)
(photo: Youtube/Reproduction)

lottoeasy

Lotofácil, which should distribute around R$ 3.5 million to those who hit the 15 scores, presented the following result: 20-25-13-15-19-22-11-12-04-23-08-17 -06-21-24.

The number of Lotofácil winners and the apportionment can be checked here.


Check out the numbers drawn at this Friday's Lotofácil (11/2)

Check out the numbers drawn at this Friday’s Lotofácil (11/2)
(photo: Youtube/Reproduction)

Watch the full broadcast:

  • Check the results of this Friday's Caixa Lotteries (11/2)

    Check the results of this Friday’s Caixa Lotteries (11/2)
    Photo: Youtube/Reproduction

  • Check out the numbers drawn in this Friday's Super Seven (11/2)

    Check out the numbers drawn in this Friday’s Super Seven (11/2)
    Photo: Youtube/Reproduction

  • Check out the numbers drawn at Quina this Friday (11/2)

    Check out the numbers drawn at Quina this Friday (11/2)
    Photo: Youtube/Reproduction

  • Check out the numbers drawn at this Friday's Lotofácil (11/2)

    Check out the numbers drawn at this Friday’s Lotofácil (11/2)
    Photo: Youtube/Reproduction

  • Check out the numbers drawn at Lotomania this Friday (11/2)

    Check out the numbers drawn at Lotomania this Friday (11/2)
    Photo: Youtube/Reproduction

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

see the numbers drawn today in the contest

The 5778 Quina contest was held this Friday (11), in São Paulo. According to Caixa …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved