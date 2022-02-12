Chelsea vs Palmeiras: check schedule, where to watch, guesses and probable lineups – Play

the champion of 2022 FIFA Club World Cup will be set this Saturday (12). From 1:30 pm, the European winner Chelsea face the palm treesholder of Libertadores, in end of competition. The duel takes place at the Mohammed Bin Zayed stadium in Abu Dhabi, in the United Arab Emirates.

The comparison is worth unprecedented cup for both teams in the current format of the international tournament, established in 2000. Since then, Verdão participated in 2021, when it was in 4th place, while the English club reached the final, but lost to Corinthians in the 2012 season.

Watch the pre-match live

Thus, there is motivation in both squads. Champion of the Rio Cup in 1951, then the first event bringing together representatives of several teams, the São Paulo team has the dream of becoming international champion once again. In the Chelsea gallery, the only title missing is precisely the World Cup.

way to the end

Palmeiras won a spot in the Club World Cup after winning the Libertadores, while Chelsea won the European Champions League. By regulation, both started in the semifinals.

On the alviverde side, the team eliminated Al Ahly, from Egypt, by 2 to 0. On the field, Dudu and Veiga guaranteed the victory without many scares, in a consistent performance by the cast of Portuguese Abel Ferreira.

Chelsea faced the hosts, Al Hilal, and won by minimum score: 1×0 with a goal from Belgian Lukaku. On the return of the break, the Arabs took danger and demanded saves from the goalkeeper Kepa. As an asset, the Blues are awaiting the arrival of German coach Thomas Tuchel, who had Covid-19.

where to watch

The match will be broadcast live on Band and Band Sports channels, with real time on Diário do Nordeste.

guesses for the game

Technical sheet | see time, place and where to watch

Chelsea vs Palmeiras: FIFA Club World Cup final.

Venue: Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Date: 02/12/2022 (Saturday).

Time: 1:30 pm (from Brasilia).

Broadcast: Band, Band Sports and Diário do Nordeste.

Possible lineups

palm trees: Weverton; Gustavo Gómez, Luan and Piquerez; Marcos Rocha, Danilo, Zé Rafael and Gustavo Scarpa; Raphael Veiga, Dudu and Rony. Technician: Abel Ferreira.

Chelsea: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Thiago Silva, Christensen and Marcos Alonso; Kante and Jorginho; Ziyech, Lukaku and Havertz. Technician: Thomas Tuchel.