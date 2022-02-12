Chelsea vs Palmeiras: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | world club

The time is coming, Palmeiras fan! This Saturday, Verdão will face Chelsea, at 1:30 pm (GMT), at the Mohammed Bin Zayed stadium, in Abu Dhabi, for the FIFA Club World Cup title.

It will be the duel of the champions of the Libertadores da América and the Champions League of Europe from last season – CLICK HERE to follow in real time. THE ge will do lives before, during and after the decision. Learn how to watch.

1 of 6 Chelsea x Palmeiras record — Photo: ge Chelsea x Palmeiras chip — Photo: ge

The Palmeiras secured the classification for the decision by beating Al Ahly, from Egypt, in the semifinal. With great support from the crowd, Verdão should play once again in the competition with a majority in the stands.

With no suspension or injury problems among those registered for the World Cup, Abel Ferreira has maximum strength and can repeat the lineup of last Tuesday’s game.

Chelsea reached the final after a 1-0 win against Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal. The players’ speech is one of respect for Verdão and the fans who are present in the United Arab Emirates. Coach Thomas Tuchel, recovered from Covid-19, is new to the English team.

Real time: The ge will report the bids in real time, in addition to pre- and post-match lives and the transmission of the final without the game images, with narration by Odinei Ribeiro and comments by Conrado Santana, Tossiro Neto and Fabricio Crepaldi. CLICK HERE to watch.

Palmeiras – coach: Abel Ferreira

Palmeiras’ coaching staff worked this Friday with the entire cast – Gabriel Veron landed in Abu Dhabi at dawn. All 23 registered athletes are available to Abel Ferreira, who used the last few days to finalize the analysis of the decision and set up tactical work according to Chelsea’s characteristics.

Probable starting lineup: Weverton; Gustavo Gómez, Luan and Piquerez; Marcos Rocha, Danilo, Zé Rafael and Gustavo Scarpa; Raphael Veiga, Dudu and Rony.

Who is out: Gabriel Veron, Gabriel Menino, Giovani, Renan, Patrick de Paula, Vanderlan and Vinicius Silvestre were not registered.

4 of 6 Palmeiras likely lineup for the World Cup final — Photo: ge Possible lineup of Palmeiras for the World Cup final — Photo: ge

Chelsea – manager: Thomas Tuchel

Commentators make Palmeiras vs Chelsea favorite

Chelsea’s main novelty will be on the bench. Recovered from Covid-19, coach Thomas Tuchel arrived in Abu Dhabi and will lead the team in the decision. In the team, the doubt is in the goal: Kepa stood out in the semi-final against Al Hilal, but Mendy is back after winning the African Cup of Nations for Senegal.

Probable Chelsea starting lineup: Mendy (Kepa); Rüdiger, Thiago Silva and Christensen; Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Kovacic and Marcos Alonso; Ziyech, Havertz and Lukaku.

Who is out: right-back Reece James is recovering from a hamstring injury.

5 of 6 Probable lineup for Chelsea to face Palmeiras — Photo: ge Chelsea’s likely lineup to face Palmeiras — Photo: ge

