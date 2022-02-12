China approves use of Pfizer’s Covid-19 pill | World

The Medical Devices Regulatory Body of China said on Saturday (12) that it has given conditional approval to Paxlovid, Pfizer’s drug to treat Covid-19. This will be the first oral coronavirus pill approved in the Asian country.

The National Medical Devices Administration said Paxlovid was approved to treat adults with Covid-19. The country plans to use the drug for mild to moderate cases and to avoid the risk of progressing to a serious condition. A more in-depth study of the drug still needs to be carried out and submitted to the authority, according to the agency.

Paxlovid: the Covid pill that Pfizer says has reduced hospitalizations and deaths by 89%

Brazilian is the first patient to receive Pfizer medicine against Covid in Israel

It remains to be seen whether China is already in talks with Pfizer to acquire the drug.

“This is an important milestone in our fight against Covid-19,” a Pfizer representative said in a statement, without providing further information.

The approval is expected to boost profit for Pfizer, which expects $22 billion in sales of the treatment this year alone.

Pfizer executives said the company is in active discussions with more than 100 countries about Paxlovid and is in a position to offer 120 million units of pills if needed.

While several vaccines are available around the world to help prevent infections and severe cases of Covid, including one made by Pfizer itself, few treatment options exist for people infected with coronavirus.

In December, Pfizer released final test results that showed its treatment reduced the chance of hospitalizations or deaths by 89% in Covid-19 patients at risk of serious illness, given treatment within three days of symptom onset. , and in 88% when administered within five days.

In addition to China, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has already approved the use of the pill on the European continent. Canada has also approved and purchased the drug from Pfizer to distribute to the population.