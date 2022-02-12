China makes new purchases of soybeans in the US this Friday and movement continues…

More sales of soybeans, corn and soybean oil were reported by the USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) this Friday (11). There were 108,000 tons of soybeans to China – 2022/23 crop -, 128,000 tons of corn to Japan – 2021/22 crop – and 30,000 tons of oil to undisclosed destinations – 2021/22 crop.

All sales that are made on the same day, to the same destination, with a volume equal to or greater than 100 thousand tons must always be informed to the North American department.

New sales, mainly of soybeans, were reported throughout the week. China has been looking for a lot of the American product in view of the low availability in Brazil after the severe break of the 2021/22 crop in South America. and, above all, leaving the Brazilian oilseed less competitive than the North American one.

Also for this reason, this Thursday (10th), the soybean market in the CBOT retreated significantly in the face of rumors that China would be reselling Brazilian soybeans in the destination given the very bad crushing margins in the country. The last 12 months have been quite challenging for processors in the Asian nation, who are looking for alternatives to get through this moment.

“How does this movement of cancellation and rollovers work in practice? In addition to the current dynamics in the market, which aims at contractual breach or replacement in optional origins, the following operation below was very common:

When China buys grains or oilseeds (soybeans), the trading company does so by fixing the basis for a specific port and loading date, but they have the option to fix at any time or simply not fix the futures price (CBOT) with the origin.

So, China buys futures (CBOT) on its own account to protect its purchase price (hedge).

Now think: suppose China had bought 100 million bushels of futures after locking the basis at a loading port at 100 million bushels and futures had risen by $2, given that the spot price at the port had also increased by $2. two.

So the trader liquidates the long futures position at 100 million bushels, making $200 million profit in the future and then announces to the world the possibility of canceling the soybean export contracts on the books because prices are too high! Soybean drops 57 c/bu, scares all the longs on the market, makes charts bearish and flatprice drops by more than 40 to 50 cents, load the ships and buy futures and then announce to the world that the purchase contracts have reversed to the USA.

China carried out this strategy at least twice early in the Trump presidency. Trump has twice imposed strict tariffs on Chinese imports. China stopped making this specific type of strategy, which works like a chess game”, explains the risk manager of HedgePoint Global Market, Victor Martins.

In addition to the short supply in Brazil and the rise in premiums, an increase in road freight – typical of this time of year when the harvest is picking up pace – also contributes to this exit of trading companies from the market, making the origination of soybeans FOB ports unfeasible. Added to this is the rise in sea freight, which makes soybeans even more expensive for China, which is, according to the Hedge Point Global Markets representative, well covered with American soybeans for April and May shipments.

“In this sense, some positions were cancelled, especially for Brazilian soybeans originated in the fourth quarter of 2022, for shipment in April. This soybean would have been purchased at U$12.50 per bushel and resold in the domestic market for U$16.00. This difference allows China not only to pay contract breakage costs, but also take or pay (railway)”, explains Vitor Martins.

In this scenario, and with increasingly tight crushing margins, especially with soybeans from Brazil, Chinese originators begin to reduce their purchase offers in Brazil, pressing premiums in the Brazilian market, starting at FOB and reaching the interior. Since the beginning of this month, premiums in Brazil have already accumulated a drop of 40 cents a bushel.

“As the market in the interior does not absorb this drop in premiums and the domestic market is detached from exports, trading companies are already seeing windows to revert this volume to the domestic market”, concludes the risk manager. “For premiums to go up we will have to see an easing of replacement cost fob ports, a drop in ocean freight and an improvement in crush margins in China.”