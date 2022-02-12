Christian dumps Ravi to get rid of Barbara for good TV News

Cornered by Bárbara (Alinne Moraes) to pay R$ 500 thousand for infidelity, Christian/Renato (Cauã Reymond) will not give up on separating anyway in Um Lugar ao Sol. He will evict Ravi (Juan Paiva) from his apartment to sell the property and pay off the debt with the heiress of the Redentor supermarket chain in Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera.

The fake will be surprised by the debt collection after being caught by the rich woman kissing Lara (Andréia Horta) on the 19th. By this time, he will have left home again and announced the separation.

The executive will also have resigned to go with the cook to Buenos Aires, Argentina. They will decide to take some time out of the country to restart their romance away from everyone.

In the next chapter on the 21st, Barbara will reveal that, for Christian to sign the divorce, he will first have to pay the amount that appears in a clause in their prenuptial contract, which the usurper will not even remember signing. The handler will record the entire conversation and make him confess to the betrayal and then count the fine.

“As at the time [do casamento], I myself couldn’t believe his sudden change, I made a point of protecting myself. Take a look at clause 19 and you will understand. In case of infidelity, the party that betrayed owes compensation to the other”, will shoot Barbara.

“Indemnification?”, will react the anti-hero played by Cauã Reymond, incredulous. “It’s all there, you can check it out. Anyway, if you prefer, I’ll summarize: if you want to separate, Renato, know that you owe me R$500,000”, replied Santiago’s youngest (José de Abreu).

Barbara doesn’t hold her husband in debt

This time, he’ll be honest and open up to Lara. The cook will advise you to pay to get rid of the woman. Next, Christian will go to the apartment where Ravi lives, which he owns. He will tell you about the fine and warn that his friend has to leave the property, as he will sell it to indemnify the millionaire and never have to look her in the face again.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo. Because of the new outbreak of Covid-19, the serial has been stretched and should be on the air until March 26. The plot will be replaced by the new version of Pantanal.

Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine o'clock soap opera that TV news publish daily.

