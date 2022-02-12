City Hall of Rio agrees to negotiate the transfer of another kiosk to Moïse’s family; relatives are afraid to work in Barra | Rio de Janeiro

The City of Rio de Janeiro informed that it agrees to negotiate the transfer of another kiosk to the family of Congolese Moïse Kabagambe, who died after being attacked in Barra da Tijuca, in the West Zone of Rio. In an interview with g1, Djodjo Kabagambe, Moïse’s brother, said that the family is afraid to work in the same place where the relative was killed.

“We’ve decided that we’re not going to (accept the kiosk in Barra) because of security. And if there’s another proposal, from another kiosk, we’ll accept it. But as long as it’s somewhere else,” said Djodjo Kabagambe, Moïse’s brother.

The agreement for the concession of the Biruta and Tropicália kiosks, where Moïse was killed, had been signed and delivered to the Congolese’s family by Mayor Eduardo Paes (PSD) and Secretary of Finance and Planning, Pedro Paulo, on Monday (7). ).

In contact with the g1 report, the Secretary of Finance and Planning of Rio preferred not to take a position on the case, but confirmed that it agrees to negotiate with the family for another work point other than the kiosk in Barra da Tijuca.

Rio City Hall formalizes delivery of kiosk concession to Moïse’s family

According to Rodrigo Mondego, attorney for the OAB-RJ Human Rights Commission, who is following the case, the family’s idea is to schedule a conversation with the city hall and Orla Rio next Monday (15).

“They want to make an appointment with the city hall to talk. They accept another kiosk, they may accept another alternative. But they do not accept to stay there because they will never feel safe. Because they have already said that they will not leave there”, said the prosecutor.

Orla Rio, which is the concessionaire that holds the public concession rights for the two kiosks, informed that it has not yet been officially informed of the decision and will await the meeting with the family next week to clarify doubts and fears, in addition to talking about the best alternatives.

The mayor of Rio had explained that the concession for the two kiosks would remain with Moïse’s family until February 2030

Memorial and cultural center

According to the city government of Rio, the Biruta and Tropicália kiosks will be transformed into a memorial and point of transmission of the culture of countries on the African continent.

2 of 2 City Hall will transform kiosks in Barra da Tijuca into a memorial in honor of Congolese Moïse Kabagambe and African culture — Photo: Publicity/Rio City Hall City Hall will transform kiosks in Barra da Tijuca into a memorial in honor of Congolese Moïse Kabagambe and African culture — Photo: Publicity/Rio City Hall

Municipal Finance Secretary Pedro Paulo Carvalho said that the transformation of the kiosk is a form of reparation for the family. And it will be a public space of remembrance so that barbarism is not forgotten and not repeated.