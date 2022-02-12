Cobra is caught by passengers on a plane and emergency landing is decreed; see the video

A video posted early this morning on Friday (11) on Twitter gained huge repercussion after catching a snake inside an aircraft flying over Tawau, Malaysia.

It was a passenger who noticed the animal crawling on the suitcases and recorded the whole scene.

The pilots were informed about what had happened and decided to make an emergency landing to remove the reptile from the plane.

“As soon as the captain became aware, he decided to divert the aircraft to Kuching as a precautionary measure to fumigate the aircraft,” said Security Director Liong Tien Ling.

“This is a very rare incident that can occur on any aircraft from time to time,” he explained in defence.

Watch:

An AirAsia flight from Kuala Lumpur to Tawau was forced to change course after a snake was seen on board. To avert any untoward incidents involving passengers and crew, the flight was amused to Kuching. Here, the reptile is seen moving very slowly behind the translucent panel. pic.twitter.com/dAhCFAlppE — TheVibes.com (@thevibesnews) February 11, 2022

more cases

But those who believe that this was the first time this happened are wrong.

In 2020, a similar case went viral on the networks after an extremely fast snake entered a plane about to take off.

However, this time it was noticed even before the aircraft took off and could be captured safely.