Cocaine that killed 24 had anesthetic for elephants

The adulterated cocaine that caused at least 24 deaths in Argentina contained carfentanil, a drug used to anesthetize large animals such as elephants.

The conclusion is from an analysis carried out by independent experts with several samples of cocaine seized by the Buenos Aires police in the Puerta 8 neighborhood, west of Greater Buenos Aires, where the drug was sold.

Credit: Buenos Aires Security SecretariatPoisoned cocaine leaves at least 24 dead in Argentina; see what is known

Initially, the suspicion was that fentanyl, one of the opioids that has caused an overdose epidemic in the United States, had been used.

Carfentanil, however, is about 100 times more potent, according to the DEA, the US drug enforcement agency.

In addition to the 24 deaths, about 200 people were reportedly intoxicated, and a few dozen were hospitalized with severe symptoms of respiratory failure.

According to Argentine police, Paraguayan drug lord Joaquín Aquino, known as “El Paisa”, would be responsible for the distribution – he was arrested and had a permanent expulsion order issued. Another 12 people believed to have been involved in the sale of the adulterated drug were also arrested.