consumer will have to migrate to a more expensive package, says Luis Braido

The rapporteur, Luis Braido, one of the counselors who voted against the approval of the sale of Oi Móvel to TIM, Vivo and Claro in the judgment of the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) held this Wednesday (09). For him, the most likely scenario now is that prices will rise in the segment, with an increase in corporate profit margins, and consumers being forced to migrate to more expensive packages.

“Companies spend a lot of their resources to maintain their market power, and the bill falls into the hands of the consumer,” he said in an interview given to Estadão/Broadcast.

Luis Braido stated that he carried out an analysis following the traditional parameters of the previous body, and the company was bad in all the criteria, saying that given that companies refused to negotiate real structural remedies, there was no way to approve. in addition, he said that the low prices charged by Oi were the cheapest average ticket on the market.

“The profit margin of companies today is high, more than 40%. With the operation, it will stay from that to more. Oi adopted a price reduction strategy to compete, it was the cheapest average ticket on the market. The most likely scenario is that this will not be maintained, that the packages will be standardized, forcing the consumer to migrate to higher priced products”.

The rapporteur was asked about the argument that if the operation was not approved, Oi Móvel would go bankrupt. He responded by stating that there was a terror of being held responsible for this, where he witnessed meetings that spoke “the company’s bankruptcy will be on your back“.

However, for him, the responsibility lies with technical analysis. The bankruptcy of Oi would not hurt the consumer. “Creditors would lose, shareholders would lose, but not consumers. Assuming this posture of defending creditors is not our job”, he added.

Finally, Luiz Braido spoke about Cade being without a general superintendent and without two directors, with the departure of director Paula Azevedo, and if this affects the work of the council.