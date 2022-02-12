Couple arrested for keeping adopted son in cubicle for 5 years

A couple suspected of keeping a 14-year-old adopted son trapped in a kind of box in the garage of their home in the city of Jupiter since 2017 has been arrested by Florida police (USA). According to the CBS12 channel, the police report of the case reveals that officers found a surveillance camera at the scene, while fulfilling the search and seizure warrant, and came across images of physical and emotional abuse.

Tracy and Timothy Ferrier, both 46, went to the police on January 28 to report the disappearance of the teenager, an adopted son they are raising along with four other children. Two days after the complaint, police officers went to the house and were intrigued when they found the cubicle measuring just over 6 square meters.

Inside, there was only a bucket, a mattress, and the camera. In addition, the door had a latch to lock it only from the outside, as well as the light switch. When asked about the usefulness of the cubicle, Tracy hesitated and changed his answer several times. She said first that it was an office and then that it would be a warehouse, before saying that it was a “room used by her children”.

The couple kept a cubicle inside the garage, where they abused their son. Image: Video playback/CBS12

The next day, investigators found the boy at school and heard from him a report that reinforced their suspicions that something was wrong. The teenager said he ran away because “he felt that no one loved him” and revealed he was a victim of mistreatment, explaining that he was often trapped for 18 hours in the small place, where he used a bucket as a toilet and did his own cleaning. He could only go out to school.

The boy also detailed some physical abuse, such as being hit with objects such as a belt and a jump rope, as well as being spat on. According to the report, he even begged to be taken to prison as he did not want to return home.

The police then confirmed the details of the report with the couple’s other children and executed a search warrant, in which they took the camera. The images recorded by her showed abuse like those reported by the 14-year-old boy.

“Thousands of videos show the boy being locked in his room daily. Each says, you can hear the door close and the lock slam,” the report says. In one of the videos, the boy is locked up as punishment for having “stolen chocolates and cookies”. Timothy, the father, throws the mattress against the wall, grabs his son by the arm, and yells at him. In another record, Timothy yells for the boy to clean the bucket used as a toilet.

Tracy and Timothy Ferriter were arrested on charges of child abuse. Image: Reproduction

The couple was arrested for child abuse and false imprisonment, with a R$50,000 bond set for them to be released. The judge ruled that none of them have contact with the children, unless accompanied by an authority.