Couple criticizes CIA for wrong flight taking them 1,200 km from their destination

A couple from Manchester, UK, took to social media this week to ask for a retraction from airline Ryanair after they were sent to a country 1,200 kilometers away from their destination.

Simon Forster and Emma Schofield had bought a ticket to Copenhagen and were going to spend Christmas Day in Denmark. They spent longer than expected in the X-ray line and rushed to get on the plane, the only one standing on the runway.

“When we got on the plane, there were only six other people there. We weren’t surprised because so many people were missing their flights,” he said.

According to Simon, he tried to present the ticket to the flight attendant and she told him that he “didn’t have to worry about it” and could sit in the seat designated on the ticket, which was empty.

They only realized that they had not landed in Denmark, but in France, when they heard “bonjour” (hello, in French) and were told they were in the city of Beauvais.

“The shock of landing somewhere near Paris when you were supposed to be arriving in Copenhagen was ridiculous. I wanted to understand how it happened,” he said in an interview with the British newspaper. Manchester Evening News.

Now, in addition to the apology, the couple wants the airline to refund the value of the tickets, hotels and taxis they had to take in Paris. According to them, the expenses for the new trip are around £930 (more than R$6,600).

“I’ve spent hours calling Ryanair and filling out forms online. My request appears as ‘resolved’. If you put passengers on a flight to the wrong country, the least you need to do is apologize,” Simon said. one month after the event.

The airline did not comment on the matter, saying only that “each passenger is responsible for making sure they have boarded the correct plane”.