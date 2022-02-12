Covid: cases plummet and deaths decrease

The explosion of infections by the omicron variant made the daily average of new cases of covid reach a peak of 189,500 at the beginning of the month, but the good news is that the drop has been as abrupt or even more abrupt. In one week, the average plummeted 22.5% to 146,800, according to the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass) and the expectation is that deaths, which began to fall, will follow the same trend.

Unlike the last few days, the data released this Thursday by Conass has no reservations about the lack of data from one or more states.

The average number of deaths rose from early January to 873, the mark reached this week. It fell yesterday for the first time by 1.6%: 859.

Vaccination helped protect Brazilians and, despite almost triple the number of cases from the worst pre-vaccine moment, deaths are less than a third.

In the world, the peak of infections was on January 26 with 3.38 million cases per day. Since then, the drop has been 24.2% to 2.5 million.



Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court. Photo: Antonio Cruz/ABr

AI-5 date is also a party day for Moraes

A discovery delights Bolsonaristas who detest Alexandre de Moraes and call him a “dictator”. The STF minister, today in the role of “sheriff” of the Court, arresting detractors and even deputies and censoring journalists, was born on December 13, 1968, exactly the date on which General Arthur da Costa e Silva signed the Act Institutional nº 5, the AI-5, establishing the dictatorship in Brazil.

To spice up the coincidences even more, that 12/13/1968, date of the very sad AI-5, fell on a Friday the 13th.

Oblivious to this, Alexandre de Moraes continues in the STF’s private war against Bolsonaristas, with no signs of truce in this election year.

A few days ago, the president of the STF, Minister Luiz Fux, stated that freedom of expression prevails in the country, “without the risk of retaliation”.

power without shame It didn’t hurt Every single day, veteran deputy Mauro Benevides (PMDB-CE) used a resource acquired in his vast experience: in the first half-hour of the legislative session of the Chamber, he would “read” unimportant speeches, celebrating anniversaries, praising voters and communication vehicles that would celebrate their anniversary, with a guaranteed space in “Voz do Brasil”. Seeing him in action, rookie Zenaldo Coutinho (PSDB-PA) nudged Sérgio Carneiro (PT-BA): “I still haven’t figured out what it’s for, but if he does it, it’s because it’s good…”

Among the 943 cases running in the plenary of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), 160 are “pending view”. That is, a minister asked for views, the process was suspended and so far has not been resumed.

Congresswoman Janaina Paschoal spared no praise for Minister Tereza Cristina (Agriculture) and her eventual presence on Bolsonaro’s ticket. “She would make an excellent vice president. Big picture,” she said.

In criticism of Fátima Bezerra (PT), deputy Girão (PSL) said that the governor “deserves credit” for fulfilling her promise. “She promised to do with RN what the ex-convict did with Brazil”, he joked.

The Ministry of Infrastructure is confident that the privatization will make the Port of Santos go from being the largest in Latin America to the largest in the Southern Hemisphere. The contract provides for an investment of R$16 billion, says the ministry.

The Russian government required Frenchman Emmanuel Macron to take a Russian Covid test upon entering the country. Since the French president refused, Vladimir Putin did not approach him during the visit.

Vaccination against covid in Brazil has already reached 81% of Brazilians, far ahead of the 76% of the United Kingdom and 75% of the United States and Germany. The world average is 62%, according to Our World in Data.

The Economist has published its forecast for France’s presidential election, which will be held in April. According to the magazine, current president Emmanuel Macron has an 82% chance of being re-elected.

With more than 44 million applied so far, according to the Ministry of Health, booster doses represent 12.5% ​​of all vaccines applied in Brazil since the beginning of the vaccination campaign.

… if it continues like this, there will be no dirty chips in this year’s elections, but many that have been cleaned recently.