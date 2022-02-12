CVM publishes new rules for autonomous agents within 30 days, says MP rapporteur

Rapporteur of the Provisional Measure (MP) that changes the calculation of the capital market inspection fee, federal deputy Neucimar Fraga (PSD-ES) said this Thursday that the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) will publish within 30 days the new rules for autonomous investment agents. The changes should include the end of mandatory exclusivity with brokers.

The deputy explained that he participated this Thursday in a meeting with representatives of the Ministry of Economy and the CVM to deal with MP 1072. According to Fraga, his intention was to include in the MP, in addition to the end of mandatory exclusivity, the end of the requirement for the adoption of a simple partnership by autonomous agents. He would have been removed from the idea with the prospect of publication of the new rules by the CVM.

“CVM representatives explained that these issues can pass through regulations, they do not need to change the law. They gave me a period of 30 days, but I will ask them to speed it up so that it can be edited before the carnival holiday”, said the deputy.

Another demand of the category must be met by the deputy in his opinion, which is the change of name from autonomous investment agent to investment agent. For him, the market should become more dynamic with the changes foreseen in the Provisional Measure and in the normative instruction to be published by the autarchy.

“The Provisional Measure reduces the inspection fee paid by self-employed agents from R$2,500 to R$500. It is a segment that can grow a lot in Brazil,” he said.

Sought by the report, the CVM avoided confirming the publication date. “The subject matter of your demand is being addressed within the scope of the public hearing CVM 05/21, which is currently under analysis of the manifestations received. In addition, it is important to note that the matter is provided for in the CVM 2022 regulatory agenda.”

