Dad gets tattoo matching daughter’s surgery scar: ‘Ziper’

A father has shown love and support for his four-year-old daughter who has undergone three heart surgeries by getting a chest tattoo that matches her scar, which they symbolically liken to a zipper.

Matt Backe, from Crystal Lake, Illinois (USA), decided to honor Everly, who has suffered from a serious congenital heart defect since birth. She had her first heart surgery when she was just 3 days old, and now the scarred area will have to be opened up again for future procedures.

The family calls Everly’s scar a zipper, as a way to make the girl more secure and confident in the face of new surgeries.

In an interview with ABC’s “Good Morning America,” Matt Backe said the idea of ​​tattooing a zipper-like surgery on his chest was inspired by the courage his daughter has cultivated over the years as she’s gotten older. aware of your health status.

“I heard Eve [apelido de Everly] mention about the zipper, just asking more questions than usual. My thinking was that if I could get something that was a replica of that, we could be friends with the zipper and she wouldn’t have that feeling of being alone,” he said.

With the help of a photo of Everly, a local tattoo artist was able to recreate the image of the girl’s scar on Matt’s chest in mid-January. When she noticed the new figure on her father’s body, Everly was touched by the similarities to his scar. “He didn’t want me to be alone. He wanted to be special like me,” Everly told the show.

Matt Backe’s gesture impacted not only the little one, but the rest of the family as well. His eldest son Jack, 10, has told his parents he wants to get the same tattoo when he turns 18. Mum Lauren Backe wasted no time and quickly got her a tattoo on her forearm to match her daughter and husband. She chose the ECG line figures, which show a heart rate.

Lauren told “Good Morning America” ​​that by sharing the photos of the tattoos on her social media, many family, friends and even strangers were shocked, but they showed support for her daughter.

“Many people [com defeitos cardíacos congênitos] They reached out and said, ‘I had a scar growing up and I used to cross my arms when I was in the pool because I was embarrassed about it. I could really see myself in this,'” Lauren said. “We were really impressed with all the people who reached out for support.”

Hope

The couple discovered Everly’s heart complications when Lauren was 33 weeks pregnant. Shortly after birth, Everly was referred to a unit specializing in pediatric cardiology, where she spent the first month of her life. From that moment on, she was dependent on a feeding tube and oxygen tank for several months. Given the seriousness of his health, the family had to make several weekly medical appointments.

“She spent most of the first 13 months of her life in and out of the hospital,” Lauren Backe said. “But we were grateful that they taught us so much that we could be home too.”

Now, at age 4, Everly can attend preschool and participate in dance classes, one of her favorite activities, although she tires easily and is on a strict medication regimen.

Matt and Lauren Backe said that further surgeries are expected in the future, but they believe in technological development and research into congenital heart defects so that Everly and other children with the same problem can have a long and healthy life.

Congenital heart defects are the most common type of birth defect. About 1 in 4 babies are born with this malformation in the structure of the heart that requires surgery or other procedures in the first year of life, according to the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention).

The causes of congenital heart defects in babies are, in most cases, unknown, and treatment depends on the type and severity of the defect.