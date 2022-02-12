David leaves chess straight to the cemetery

Davi (Rafael Vitti) will throw away the chance to run away to avoid being convicted for the death of Elisa (Larissa Manoela) in Beyond the Illusion. Released for lack of evidence, the magician will risk his own neck to say goodbye to Isadora’s sister (Sofia Budke). He will frighten Augusta (Olivia Araújo) by appearing by surprise at the cemetery shortly before the wake begins in Globo’s six o’clock soap opera.

Matias (Antonio Calloni) will take advantage of the position of judge to keep the boy behind bars in Alessandra Poggi’s feuilleton. He will even bribe one of the experts to erase his fingerprints from the murder weapon, putting the responsibility on the illusionist.

One of the experts, however, will not accept the magistrate’s blackmail in the scenes that will be shown this Saturday (12). He will hand over to the authorities a side in which he will exonerate the protagonist played by Rafael Vitti.

“The expert did not find Davi’s fingerprints on the murder weapon, as we had imagined”, Raimundo (Marcos Breda) will warn. “Yes, but you ordered me to change the test, as we agreed, didn’t you?”, asks Violeta’s husband (Malu Galli).

“I offered a good amount of money for the favor. He didn’t say anything. I thought he had accepted the deal. I left there peacefully yesterday. But this morning this surprise. He delivered the right report. The delegate had to release him”, warns the colleague from profession. “The trickster will run away,” will growl Antonio Calloni’s character.

Augusta gets scared at Elisa’s wake

Matias’ intuition will prove to be right, and Romana (Andrea Dantas) will spend all her Latin to convince Davi to flee Poços de Caldas. With no way out, the street artist will decide to leave the city, but not before saying his last goodbye to Elisa.

Augusta will be busy with the last preparations for the wake that she won’t even notice the conjuror’s approach. “My child, my girl. What have they done to you”, laments the maid, who will be startled when she looks back. “It’s me”, says the young man.

Alessandra Poggi’s serial will be divided into two phases. The first is set in Poços de Caldas, Minas Gerais, in the 1930s. The second takes place in the 1940s in Campos dos Goytacazes, Rio de Janeiro, after the murder of Elisa.

David will be unjustly condemned for the death of his beloved. Ten years later, the illusionist will meet again Isadora, also played by Larissa Manoela, and will fall madly in love with her sister-in-law.

