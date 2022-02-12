Delegate posts video riding a helicopter with a country singer and carrying a rifle; police investigate | Goiás

Deputy Arthur Fleury posted videos on his social media walking around in a helicopter carrying a rifle next to country singer Rodrigo, from the duo with George, (look above) . The series of posts also shows that the agent went to a barbecue on a farm and that people who were there even use one of the guns to shoot. Experts say that if a weapon is owned by the state, it cannot be used for recreational purposes.

Share this news on WhatsApp

Share this news on Telegram

In a note, the Civil Police of the State of Goiás reported that “the case is under analysis by the Corrections and Discipline Management, which is investigating the facts as they are put, and, as soon as possible, will communicate the result of its investigation to society.” .

When questioned, the delegate did not answer whether or not the weapons belonged to the corporation, but explained, in a note, that he was on a day off, “after the operation and using private ammunition”. The Civil Police said that it will still find out if the weapon was from the state and if, in fact, the agent was out of office.

The corporation did not say what crimes the delegate can answer for, if any irregularity is found.

THE g1 contacted the press office of the duo George Henrique and Rodrigo requesting a position and questioning whether Rodrigo has possession or possession of a weapon, through a message sent at 5:11 pm this Friday (11), but did not receive a response until the last update of this report.

Outlaw from RJ, couple is arrested with more than 11,000 rifle ammunition in Goiás

VIDEO: PM finds submachine gun, rifle and ballistic vests buried behind house in Goiânia

1 of 2 Delegate posts video walking in a helicopter with a country singer and carrying a rifle — Photo: Reproduction/TV Anhanguera Delegate posts video walking in a helicopter with a country singer and carrying a rifle — Photo: Reproduction/TV Anhanguera

The videos show the delegate on the helipad, soon after, the helicopter is on the ground and the country singer boards. It is still possible to see the rifle in the delegate’s legs, the singer also holds a gun. They head towards a farm.

During the preparation of a barbecue, you can see a gun, a ballistic vest and a knife on a pool table. The group of friends who were with Arthur Fleury boasted a piece of steak worth R$5,000.

Public security specialist Ignácio Cano explained that, if the rifle that appears in the images is from the state, the weapon could not have been used for leisure purposes and also could not have been borrowed, “it is a work tool, it can be a irregularity yes”.

The criminal lawyer and director of the Institute of Brazilian Lawyers (IAB), Pedro Paulo de Medeiros, explained that, in theory, the public servant has to carry a gun full-time. However, if the weapon is state owned, it could not have been used for sporting purposes.

2 of 2 Friends who participated in a barbecue with a delegate even shoot, in Goiás — Photo: Reproduction/TV Anhanguera Friends who participated in a barbecue with a delegate even shoot, in Goiás — Photo: Reproduction/TV Anhanguera

See other news from the region at g1 Goiás.