Delivery of Galeão should leave lessons on competition with Santos Dumont – 02/11/2022 – Panel SA

The mood inside the RIOGaleão concessionaire after the decision to give up the Tom Jobim International Airport was one of disgust, however, without regret.

The analysis, according to those who follow the case, is that the company managed to deliver results and was still willing to increase investments in Brazil and participate in auction rounds of new airports in the future, but what remains now is the duty to follow the script. disembarkation responsibly.

There was also the feeling that the circumstances of the concessionaire’s departure leave legacies, such as the debate on operating Galeão and Santos Dumont in cooperation, avoiding competition between the two terminals in Rio de Janeiro.

In recent months, the transfer model for the private sector of Santos Dumont airport, now managed by Infraero, has generated friction between Rio de Janeiro authorities and the federal government.

Politicians and businessmen in Rio de Janeiro believed that, by attracting more flights, Santos Dumont could make the operation of Galeão unfeasible.

Anac approved, at the end of last year, the draft notice for the concession of Santos Dumont, but the government did not promote changes to prevent what politicians considered “predatory competition” between the two airports in the city.

After the announcement of the withdrawal, this Thursday (10), the Minister of Infrastructure, Tarcísio Gomes de Freitas, announced the postponement of the Santos Dumont auction, now scheduled to be held in 2023, together with Galeão.

Now, the idea is that both airports have the same operator.

​Joana Cunha with andressa Motter and Ana Paula Branco