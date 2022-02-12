Denilson commits gaffe when designing Chelsea vs Palmeiras; watch

Credit: Reproduction

The final stretch of the “Jogo Aberto” this Friday (11), the eve of the World Cup final, featured the predictions for Chelsea vs Palmeiras. Thus, as he has a great affection for Verdão, Denilson bet on a victory over the English by 1 to 0. However, before concluding his reasoning, the commentator ended up committing a gaffe when citing the name of São Paulo, the club in which he was formed and that also does not hide its fans.

“Here the chat is straight! When I give ideas, I don’t make mistakes. It will be 1-0 for São Paulo, goal in the second half…”, he said.

“Wow… This is going to go viral on the internet”, replied Renata Fan.

More calmly, Denilson completed his projection and proved to be quite optimistic for the confrontation. In this way, he pointed out that Gustavo Gómez, with his head, will score Palmeiras’ goal and will be the great hero of the decision. Now, it remains to be seen whether the bet, in fact, will take place on the field.

“1-0 for Palmeiras, goal in the second half, from a corner, by Gustavo Gómez. Let’s take the corner, Gustavo Gomez, cashier! 1 to 0”, nailed.

RENATA FAN’S OPINION ABOUT CHELSEA X PALMEIRAS

In addition, Renata Fan also commented on the decision. In the view of the presenter of the program, both teams will score in normal time, with Raphael Veiga and Lukaku hitting the nets, and Palmeiras, on penalties, will win the trophy in the United Arab Emirates.

“It goes to penalties and Palmeiras will win on penalties. I went 1-1, I think Lukaku scores a goal and Raphael Veiga scores Palmeiras’ goal”, opined.