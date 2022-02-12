Despite escalating tensions, Bolsonaro maintains trip to Russia

(photo: Evaristo SA/ AFP)

Despite the escalation of tension between Russia and Ukraine, President Jair Bolsonaro will keep the trip to Moscow, according to sources at Palácio do Planalto. The chief executive decided to continue with the schedule even after the warning by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken that Russian troops could invade Ukraine “at any time”.

Bolsonaro will travel on Monday. He must meet Putin on at least two occasions: at a bilateral meeting and over lunch.

In the midst of the international crisis, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs gave Ukraine a pat on the back. It issued an official note yesterday to celebrate the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the European country and Brazil. The statement highlights what it calls “multiple high-level contacts” between Brazilian and Ukrainian heads of state.

The note comes amid criticism that Bolsonaro’s trip can be interpreted as supporting Russia at the expense of Ukraine and the West.

Former Brazilian ambassador to the United States Rubens Barbosa pointed out that the trip had been scheduled since October and that there are bilateral commercial interests, especially in terms of fertilizers, which are strategic for agribusiness. He noted that Bolsonaro is unlikely to give in to pressure from aides or partners to give up on the agenda.

“That would seem like a weakness on his side and that he would be giving in to American pressure, when he is just trying to show that Brazil is not isolated. And telling that to his base. The president must know that the trip carries a risk of military action.” Russia in Ukraine while he is there. Another risk is that he will say something that could be interpreted as support for Putin,” he said.

In relation to the United States, Barbosa stated that the trip should not be in the way, since Brazil has already expressed itself clearly in favor of peace, negotiation and a peaceful solution to the crisis. “Brazil’s official position was placed at the United Nations in favor of moderation and the avoidance of armed conflict,” he said. “The Argentine president (Alberto Fernández) was there, and there were no repercussions beyond the country itself. If none of the aforementioned risks occur, I don’t see any major repercussions outside Brazil.”

Diplomat and professor, Paulo Roberto de Almeida emphasized the need to distinguish between the idea of ​​the visit and the opportunity in which it takes place. “The idea was drawn up earlier, at a time when there was no greater tension,” he recalled. “It’s a bilateral meeting with economic objectives. Russia has more or less the GDP (Gross Domestic Product) of Brazil, specialization in energy, it imports a lot of meat from Brazil, and we import pesticides from Russia. There is room to expand trade relations. “

He said, however, that under the current circumstances, the visit becomes “inappropriate, inopportune and inappropriate”. “We should make decisions based on the values ​​of our diplomacy of non-intervention. We are in a context in which President Bolsonaro is isolated because of his own attitudes”, he argued. “This is because his image in the world is the worst possible, as a destroyer of the Amazon, a violator of Brazilian democracy and for the denialism in the midst of the pandemic. He became persona non grata and, therefore, seeks to surround himself with his only interlocutors, the few representatives of the European extreme right and Putin.”

For him, Bolsonaro sends the “worst possible signal” in the face of international diplomacy. “A sign that he despises international law, he despises the sign of international democracies. This is due to a personal desire to pay a visit,” he said. “The trip, until last year, would have been normal, but today it is inadequate. I evaluate it as stubbornness. He wants to prove that he does things according to his will. The Itamaraty probably recommended that he not go now, as did his own assistants “, he added.

Günther Richter Mros, professor of international relations at the Federal University of Santa Maria (UFSM), assessed Bolsonaro’s move as “dangerous”, citing that Brazil is part of the Security Council of the United Nations (UN).

“Brazil has had dubious signs. Bolsonaro tries to play a game that brings him closer to NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) and western countries, but, at the same time, he tries to show rapprochement with Putin. he is doing, inconsequential”, he stressed. “What is wrong in the story is the timing, it’s not even the idea of ​​making a pendular policy. There is an imminent possibility of conflict. It seems that Bolsonaro is playing with fire and could get in trouble with both Russia and the US.”

Ricardo Mendes — a partner at Prospectiva and responsible for the consultancy’s international operations — confirmed that the timing is not ideal, but that Russia is a strategic partner for Brazil. “It has always been interesting from an economic and technological point of view not to depend on a single country. In my opinion, the approximation may even generate a response of more political interest on the American side, start paying more attention to Brazil and offer interesting conditions for investments in terms of geopolitical insertion”, he said.

According to him, “this visit has been portrayed as an ideological trip, but the Argentine president, from a different angle, was also in a meeting with him.” “There is always a negative factor, there will be pressure, but I don’t believe it will cause more permanent damage. On the contrary, it can put the country in a different position in terms of agreements with Europe, in addition to opening markets for important sectors of the economy. conducted, the trip, in the long term, can bring benefits to the country”, he concluded.

Electorate

On the 17th, Bolsonaro will pass through Hungary, owned by Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, another averse to Western interests and democracy – values ​​opposite to what is expected of a country that plans to join the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). According to Flavia Loss de Araújo, professor of international relations at Unicsul, the problem with the trip is the current context and the unpredictability of an eventual declaration by Bolsonaro. “Brazil is isolated, and going to Russia and Hungary is a nod to the electorate and not to the international community,” she stressed.

For Leonardo Paz Neves, researcher at the International Intelligence Center at Fundação Getulio Vargas (FGV), there is a diplomatic imbroglio that Brazil did not consider when accepting the invitation. “If not, the government will alienate Vladimir Putin,” he warned.

The Political Analysis consultant at BMJ Consultores Associados, Bernardo Nigri, reinforced that the government seeks to demonstrate non-isolation in the international scenario. “One of the main appeals for Bolsonaro to visit Putin is the Russian leader’s conservatism. In this sense, he seeks to signal his electoral base, which sees in the Russian president another conservative figure in a prominent position on the international stage”, he explained. (With Déborah Hana Cardoso)