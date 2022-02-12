Discussions between Germany, Russia, Ukraine and France on the crisis in eastern Ukraine to return in March – News

















The representatives of Germany, Russia, Ukraine and France agreed to meet again in March to address the Ukrainian crisis, after a first meeting with “difficult” discussions – the German government announced on Friday (11).

Its delegates met this Thursday (10), in Berlin, for about nine and a half hours.

“These discussions were difficult and made it possible to highlight the different positions and the different options for a solution,” said German and French diplomacy sources.

In Moscow’s assessment, they did not lead to results. “We were all witnesses that the meeting of political advisers in the ‘Normandy’ format did not lead to any results,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.



















The spokesman said the representatives were “unable” to make the “same reading of the same text”, in a reference to the Minsk peace accords signed in 2015, which seek to end the conflict in eastern Ukraine. According to the UN, there are already more than 13,000 dead in eight years of fighting.

“Unfortunately, the Ukrainian side does whatever it takes to not fulfill the commitments set out in these agreements,” criticized Peskov.

On Thursday night, Ukrainian negotiator Andriy Yermak had already acknowledged the lack of convergence between the parties.

“We were unable to reach an agreement on a common document,” Yermak said, stressing, however, that they will continue to work.

“Everyone wants to get a result,” he said. “Everyone expressed their absolute allegiance to the ceasefire, regardless of the conditions. This is very important,” Yermak said.



















That meeting took place amid growing tensions with Russia, accused by Western countries of deploying troops on the border with Ukraine with a view to a new operation against the neighboring country.

Russia denies the accusations and says it is only seeking to ensure its security and prevent NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) from expanding towards its borders.

This format of mediation between Russia and Ukraine administered by Germany and France led to the Minsk agreements. Kiev and Moscow accuse each other of violating the pact.

After a pause of several months, the dialogue between these countries was relaunched in Paris at the end of January, as part of diplomatic efforts to obtain a de-escalation of the crisis in Ukraine.

The four countries will meet in March, after a meeting between Russia, Ukraine and the Osce (Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe), known as the Trilateral Contact Group.

Since 2014, the four countries have formed a dialogue group known as the “Normandy” format, dedicated to the peace process in eastern Ukraine.

















