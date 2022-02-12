Do you know the chioggia beet? Find out what miracle food this is

Have you ever heard of beet, sure, but did you know that there are several types of this vegetable? Well, one of them is chioggia beet, a food rich in nutrients that can treat cases of anemia and constipation. The best part is that today, this vegetable is readily available in most parts of the country.

A few years ago, chioggia beetroot was typical of Italy and hardly ends up being exported to other places. However, now you can get good fresh specimens here. It is worth adding this food to the diet and enjoy the great benefits for the body.

Discover the benefits of chioggia beets

First of all, know that the appearance is very common to that of the traditional beet. It also has a rind that varies between burgundy and dark brown in color. The interior, however, is quite different, as it has rings interspersed in red and white. The flavor also has significant differences, with chiggia being sweeter than Brazilian beetroot.

Among its characteristics are the richness of nutrients such as: vitamins A, B1, B2 and B5. It also has a high content of potassium, phosphorus, calcium, sodium, zinc and manganese. The highlights are the high amounts of iron and vitamin C.

Food is indicated to combat anemia and other diseases

People suffering from anemia can benefit greatly from chioggia iron. In addition, vitamin C helps protect the body and strengthen the immune system. This vitamin enhances the absorption of iron by the body, something difficult to happen in anemic people.

Chioggia beetroot also helps to reduce excessive fluid loss, as it contains potassium. Spleen and liver problems end up being fought. Likewise, chioggia beetroot is a holy remedy for those who suffer from constipation.

Bonus: Chioggia Beetroot Smoothie Recipe

1 cup chopped watermelon

5 blueberries

1 slice of Chioggia beetroot

1 tablespoon Peruvian maca

1 teaspoon pink pepper

1 sliver of ginger

300 ml of coconut water

Blend everything in a blender and drink over ice.