Does your child have diabetes and you don’t know why? Find out who the villain is now. The Simplified Health blog will reveal to you which is the villain of your child’s diet and what to do to reverse diabetes.

However, do you really want to find out what the villain of your child’s diet is? So get ready to read what you don’t want, but you have to. So, let’s get straight to the point: the great villain of childhood diabetes is poor diet during the growth period. Therefore, you urgently need to change your child’s menu.

It looks like your child has too much blood sugar. And this sugar is originated by the rampant consumption of foods containing white flour. That’s because the foods you serve her, and often insist that she eat more, such as breads, cakes, pastries and other kinds of pasta, contain a lot of sugar.

Also read: Mangosteen: The world’s most delicious fruit helps you lose weight

How to offer the child healthy practices that eliminate once and for all the villain behind diabetes?

Does your child have diabetes and you don’t know why? Find out now who the villain is! To get started, talk to your specialist and find out if your child’s diabetes is type 1 or type 2. If type 1, it’s an incurable disease, but it can be controlled with insulin, with medical advice.

If your child’s diabetes is type 2, that’s another conversation. However, if your child’s diabetes is in the early stages, the right remedy is to have a balanced diet, combined with exercise.

First, initiate these habit changes by listing everything your child eats during the day. After that, write down and replace the foods that are harmful to your health. So, start with breakfast.

You know that bread and butter or slice of cake you serve to the child, before taking him to school, first thing in the morning? Or even the cheese bread you make for her to have a snack in the afternoon, or the slice of cake instead of lunch, because she doesn’t want to eat? Cut it all!

Second, ask your child’s pediatrician to help you compose a menu of healthy and tasty foods. Also, the food must be attractive.

And don’t forget to reduce the time your child spends in front of the TV, playing video games or watching drawings. That way she will have free space in her schedule to do exercises that will keep her more active.

If you read this Health Simplified blog post until the end, it’s because you liked the content. So comment, share with the people you love!

Stay a little longer and read this one more: Ketogenic diet, see the myths and truths of this type of food