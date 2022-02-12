Top Stories

Does your old man not eat? It is a sign that there is some difficulty that prevents you from eating. This is the question that Simplified Health puts on the screen for consideration this Friday, February 11, 2022.

First, because I remembered that Sunday is barbecue day in some Brazilian homes. And so, many elderly people, for not wanting to get in the way, end up not eating, or eating little. And know that this fact may be happening to your elderly person!

If you have a little voice or a grandfather at home, pay attention to this detail. There are many reasons for an elderly person to eat the wrong way, and even go without food. From a denture too loose to canker sores in the mouth. Or even fatty food, or too salty for those who need to follow a balanced diet.

Follow me to the end of this post and find out why your elderly person doesn’t eat.

Here are some reasons that prevent your elderly from eating with balance

Continuing the article “Your elderly person doesn’t eat? It is a sign that there is some difficulty that prevents him from eating”, check what happens. That’s because seniors need to have a diet that matches their needs. And besides, they shouldn’t go even a day without eating.

However, each person has their problems, and the elderly are no different. Here are some reasons why the elderly may not eat properly.

First, the elderly may have difficulties in chewing. This can be due to poorly fitting dentures or canker sores in the mouth. So, being, have the affection to prepare for him soft foods that he can taste.

Your elderly person may also have low saliva production, which makes swallowing difficult. Soften the foods you serve him by moistening them. Take the opportunity to provide a diet with a more pasty consistency, which is like a cream.

Also note if the elderly person is going to the bathroom often. That’s because he may have diarrhea due to the consumption of fatty foods. You may also have fratulence or constipation. All this can make him not eat. As soon as you discover the causes of grandpa not eating, don’t waste any more time. Have the affection to provide an exclusive and healthy menu for him.

Did you like today’s article from the Simplified Health blog? So comment, share. So you will be collaborating for many elderly people to stop being hungry out there.

