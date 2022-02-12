Dollar closes 5th straight week in loss; Stock market closes on stability

The dollar closed today in stability, quoted at R$ 5.242 on sale. Thus, the US currency recorded its fifth consecutive week of losses against the real. The Ibovespa, the main index of the Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3), also ended the day in stability, with a daily variation of 0.18%, at 113,572.35 points – compared to last week, there was a rise of 1.18 % and, with 2021, 8.35%.

Compared to last week, the dollar fell by 1.50%. Compared to January, the US currency dropped by 1.20% and, compared to 2021, fell by 5.98%.

The value of the dollar published daily by the press, including the UOL, refers to the commercial dollar. For those who are going to travel and need to buy currency at exchange brokers, the value is much higher.

Economists linked the dollar’s losses today to tensions between Ukraine and Russia, which has sent more military forces to the Ukrainian border and could launch an invasion at any time — including during the Beijing Winter Olympics, as the Secretary of State for the United States said. United States, Antony Blinken, this Friday.

Stock exchanges in New York deepened the losses. A sign of greater demand for safe assets, the prices of US sovereign bonds – considered the base risk of the global financial market – jumped, which lowered yields that had previously risen. Spot gold — another traditional safe-haven asset — jumped nearly 2%, leaving behind an earlier 0.3% drop.

Ibovespa started the day on a high

The main index of the Brazilian stock exchange rose during the first negotiations this Friday, with the rise of the shares of Itaú Unibanco, after better-than-expected results released by the bank. At 10:18, the Ibovespa rose 0.79% to 114,267.64 points. Meanwhile, in the United States, stock futures had a negative morning.

The market also reflected numbers from other local companies and the growth of the IBC-Br economic activity index in December, while awaiting the press conference of the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto.

Inflation peak forecast in Brazil

The president of the Central Bank said today that the peak of inflation in 12 months in Brazil should occur between April and May, again postponing projections presented previously. According to him, the behavior of the agricultural sector and the price of oil are among the causes of the revision of the estimate.

“We had a perception that we would see the peak of inflation around December and January, (but) we saw a crop failure, which is not unimportant, and we were seeing oil going to US$ 60, he came back, going above $90,” he said.

Campos Neto stressed that the monetary authority will use all the tools to bring inflation to the target. According to him, Brazil “has taken the lead” and is more accelerated in the cycle of monetary tightening, in comparison with other countries.

In the last Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) decision, when it raised the basic interest rate to 10.75% per year, the BC went on to say that the relevant horizon of monetary policy now focuses on 2023 and, to a lesser extent, on 2022. Projections for this year’s inflation are above the target ceiling.

(With Reuters)