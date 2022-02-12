Dollar closes stable, but has a fifth consecutive week of decline | Economy

The dollar closed stable, quoted at R$ 5.2414, this Friday (11), after recovering losses at the end of the day, amid the deterioration of international financial markets due to fears of an imminent Russian invasion of Ukrainian territory.

For the week, however, the currency recorded its fifth consecutive low, down 1.49%. In addition, it accumulates a fall of 1.21% in the month and 5.98% in the year. See more quotes.

On the day’s agenda, the Central Bank earlier released the Economic Activity Index (IBC-Br), considered the “preview” of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), for December and for the year 2021, which indicated an expansion of 4, 5% in the Brazilian economy last year.

The fall of the dollar against the real in recent weeks occurs amid expectations of new hikes in the basic interest rate in Brazil, which favors the flow of foreign capital to the country.

The Central Bank indicated in the minutes of the last Copom meeting that the next increase in the basic interest rate, in mid-March, will be smaller. In the interpretation of several analysts, however, the BC indicated a slower pace of increase in the Selic rate, but without an imminent pause.

The more new foreign flow into the local equity market, the greater the dollar supply and therefore the more downward pressure on the US currency.