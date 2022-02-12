Dutch airline KLM to stop flying to Ukraine | World

Dutch airline KLM, part of Air France KLM, will stop flying to Ukraine immediately due to growing tensions with Russia, Reuters news agency reported on Saturday, citing another agency, ANP News.

The announcement came hours after the government of the Netherlands asked Dutch citizens to leave Ukraine as soon as possible due to the security situation.

The Netherlands joined several governments in urging citizens to leave, while the United States warned of a continued troop build-up along the Russian border.

Departure of Americans from Ukraine

Political scientist says evacuation of embassies in Ukraine is a cause for concern

Amid rising tensions with Russia, the US State Department has ordered non-essential US embassy personnel to leave Ukraine.

Despite the staff reduction, the entire team will maintain diplomatic and assistance efforts in support of Ukraine’s security, democracy and prosperity, the embassy said on Twitter.

Also on Saturday, Germany’s Foreign Ministry urged its citizens to leave Ukraine and only stay in the country when absolutely necessary, as did Lithuania and Kuwait. The US had already asked its citizens to leave Ukraine as soon as possible, a call echoed by countries including the UK, Japan, Netherlands, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand.

Russia announced the withdrawal of diplomats from Kiev fearing “provocations”, but said the embassy was still operating as normal.

Russia has assembled more than 100,000 troops near its border with Ukraine, and the United States said on Friday that an invasion could come at any time.

Moscow denies invasion plans, saying it is defending its own security interests against aggression by NATO allies.

Joe Biden has said the US military will not go to war in Ukraine, but has promised severe economic sanctions against Moscow, in conjunction with international allies.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed hope that Putin would choose diplomacy, but said Washington would impose swift economic sanctions if Moscow invaded.