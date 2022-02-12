Dutchman has knee operated, forgets native language and only communicates in English for 24 hours – News









A 17-year-old Dutchman underwent knee surgery after an injury sustained during a football match. Despite the procedure being performed at a local hospital, the young patient woke up from anesthesia unable to communicate with the medical staff in his native language. He spoke only English, a language he learned at school but never used outside of the classroom.

In addition, the boy also did not recognize his own parents and believed he was somewhere in Utah, USA.











The curious story came to light recently through the Journal of Medical Case Reports, where the patient was framed in an extremely rare case of “foreign language syndrome” – which diverges from the foreign accent syndrome, when an individual starts to speak with the characteristic pronunciation of a particular region.



To date, little is known about the condition, which has only eight reports within the medical literature. The duration of occurrences varies from a few minutes to several days.











The young player, for example, returned to speak Dutch when he was visited by friends, about 24 hours after the surgery. Undergoing regular examinations over the next few months, he claimed to have no difficulty speaking or understanding the native language. However, he reported not being able to remember things as well as he had before the knee procedure.

So far, doctors believe that the condition presented by the boy may be related in some way to the delirium of postoperative awakening.



