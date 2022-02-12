Elden Ring reveals minimum requirements to run the game on PC

The game’s Steam page has been updated and provides more accurate information about the required hardware.

Scheduled for release on February 25th, Elden Ring has finally revealed the minimum requirements needed to run the game on PC. The information comes from an update of the game’s Steam page, which still doesn’t show what recommendations are made to those looking for a game with improved performance.

The requirements released by Bandai Namco are quite different from those that have been circulating on the internet since 2021 and that are attributed to System Requirement Labs. Instead of the previously revealed Core i5-2600K, the game requires a Core i5 8400 or an AMD Ryzen 3 3300X — another aspect that changes is the RAM memory, which goes from 8 GB to 12 GB.

Minimum requirements

The minimum requirements for Elden Ring on PC are considerably different from those requested by Dark Souls, which only required a Core i3-2100, a GTX 750Ti and 4 GB of RAM. This can be explained both by the generation difference between the games and by the fact that From Software’s new project bets on a larger open world with fewer barriers.

Elden Ring leaves positive first impressions

While Elden Ring will still take a few days to arrive, the international press already had the opportunity to check out the first hours of the game. Overall impressions were very positive, and the game is being praised for its world that invites exploration and hides many secrets.

One of the praised aspects was the system of customizable abilities of the weapons, which guarantee greater flexibility to the available classes. The overall tone is one of anticipation, and impressions should help build hype that the community feeds in relation to the experience.



Recently, Issues related to Souls games have raised concerns regarding the release of Elden Ring on PC. A flaw in Bandai Namco’s servers allowed malicious actors to use the games to remotely execute code on other people’s machines – while security analysts say the same could happen in From Software’s new game, the developer said it has already taken the necessary actions to prevent this from happening.

Source: Steam