Elderly woman saved by Wordle game after being held hostage for 17 hours – Link

Wordle is a game of guessing words in six chances

Wordle, a word search game, became a fever on the internet recently and gained many daily players – in addition to “copies” in other languages, such as Termo. But for an American, the game went beyond fun and saved her life – literally.

According to the TV network CBS, an elderly Chicago resident, was saved thanks to her gambling addiction. The channel says that Denyse Holt is known by the family as an assiduous player, who posts his performance on Wordle daily.

Last week, Denyse stopped posting the results of daily gambling, which caused awkwardness among his relatives, especially his eldest daughter. Soon, she suspected that something bad might have happened.

The intuition was correct: that day, the elderly woman had her house invaded by a man who threatened her with scissors and held her hostage. During the period, the criminal forced her to bathe in her clothes with him, in addition to making numerous threats to lock her in the basement of the house.

With the mother’s gambling absent, daughter Meredith Holt-Caldwell called the police, who, upon arriving at the scene, found the intruder without clothes and with a bloodied body due to the window that broke to enter the house. He did not surrender and was immobilized with a stun gun.

Denyse was rescued in a state of shock inside the basement closet. The elderly woman stated that she thought she had no chance of getting out of the situation alive.