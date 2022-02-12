Eliezer kisses with herpes. Know dangers to oral health







Photo: Reproduction / BBB

Eliezer surprised the house at the last party at BBB22 by accepting a big kiss from Natália, one of his opponents in the game. In addition to regret for having kissed a possible vote within the reality, the brother had to deal with another embarrassment: he has cold sores.

Who made the alert was another sister, Maria, with whom Eli has also exchanged kisses and caresses under the duvet. When venting to the ex-crush about the kiss, the brother showed regret and tried to blame the drink.

“No, drinking has nothing to do with it. Here in this house everything is accumulated. It’s already been given a cue and there’s nothing wrong that has happened. I’m more concerned that you have herpes and she didn’t care about it. Anything else is not a problem, they are two single people, but that is a concern”.

In addition to the moral hangover, Eli also exposed Natalia to a risk. The mouth has its sworn enemies – cavities, gingivitis, bad breath. Despite being known, a large part of the population is affected by these common diseases. Even better known is the way to prevent these evils: oral hygiene. When brushing and flossing are put aside, oral biofilm – also called plaque – enters the scene. This is the source of most oral problems.

Those small sores formed by blisters that cause burning, tingling and itching on the lips are called herpes. About 90% of the world’s population has the herpes virus, but only 10% develop the sores. The disease manifests itself when the body’s immunity is low and, in the case of women, during menstruation. Once the wound bursts, it is highly contagious.

Herpes usually manifests itself on the lips or genital area, but it can appear on the nose, eyes, cheek, buttocks and thigh. Transmission occurs when a person with manifested herpes touches the skin of another, including during sexual intercourse. To prevent wounds from appearing, it is recommended to be careful with exposure to the sun or intense cold, in addition to taking care of immunity with a balanced diet and hydrate well.

It is important to remember that everyone has contact with VHS in childhood, but most develop resistance to it. There is no cure for herpes. However, antiviral drugs can alleviate symptoms and accelerate the disappearance of blisters. While the disease is active, one should never kiss another person or share cups and cutlery. Do you understand, Eli?