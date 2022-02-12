Enderson leaves Botafogo with the best use of a club coach in the 21st century

Enderson Moreira leaves the Botafogo with a practically unprecedented feat in Brazilian football. He is a fired coach who elicits more praise and a sense of ‘gratitude’ than criticism from the crowd – quite different from the scenario he found when he arrived. No wonder: he is the coach with the best record for Glorioso in the 21st century.

The coach leaves the club with 20 wins, seven draws and four defeats in 31 games played, representing a 73% success rate. The number also represents the best personal mark in the professional’s career.

The coach was fired early this Friday afternoon by decision of John Textor, who understood that he was not the ideal name to guide Botafogo in the process of rebuilding the elite of Brazilian football. The club has already announced his departure.

Champion of Série B of the Brasileirão last year, Enderson took over the team in 14th place and lifted the trophy with the team. Even without putting on eye-popping football, he delivered results. No wonder, he surpassed René Simões as the best use of Glorioso in the century.

The Portuguese Luís Castro, currently at Al-Duhail, in Qatar, is the favorite of the American businessman to assume the position. The first conversations have already started with the professional.

BEST USE OF BOTAFOGO IN THE 21ST CENTURY

Enderson Moreira (2021/2022) – 73%

Renê Simões (2015) – 66.7%

Joel Santana (2010) – 64%

Cuca (2007) – 59.9%

Ricardo Gomes (2015/2016) – 59%