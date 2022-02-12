Enderson Moreira is no longer Botafogo’s coach; Portuguese has advanced negotiations with Glorioso

Champion in 2021 for Série B by Botafogo, Enderson Moreira was dismissed from the club this Friday (11)

Enderson Moreira is no longer the technician Botafogo. The coach was dismissed by the club’s board this Friday (11). The departure of the coach is part of the process of the Sociedade Anônima de Futebol (SAF).

The captain arrived at the Rio de Janeiro club throughout 2021 and took the alvinegro to the conquest of Serie Breturning to the elite of Brazilian football in 2022. The defeat to Fluminense in the derby last Thursday (10), by 2 to 1, it was not the decisive point for Enderson’s departure.

See below the note issued by Botafogo:

At a time of transition to a new management model, changes are natural and necessary for the new project. With this, Botafogo communicates that Enderson Moreira is no longer the coach of the football team. Along with the professional, the assistants Luis Fernando Flores and Ailton Serafim, in addition to the Physical Trainer Edy Carlos Soares, also end their cycle at the Club.

At Alvinegro since July 2021, Enderson Moreira led Botafogo back to the elite of national football and became champion of the Série B with the greatest recovery in the history of the competition and a 73% success rate. Enderson commanded Alvinegro in 31 games, with 20 wins, 7 draws and 4 losses.

The Club thanks the professional and his commission in the certainty of their outstanding contribution in the reconstruction of Botafogo, wishing success in their future projects.

As initially announced by the Ge and confirmed by ESPN.com.brBotafogo has Luís Castro as a target. Including Portuguese, which has passed through Shakhtar Donetsk and Harbor, has advanced negotiations to take technical command.

The structure of the football department of the Glorious had already undergone changes. André Mazzucoexcruise, Vasco and saints arrived for the position of director of football.

Thereby, Eduardo Freelandwho held the position, was assigned a role aimed at the grassroots categoriesarea in which he has worked and has experience.

“I am happy to announce: Eduardo Freeland has accepted the new management position, working directly with me to develop excellent facilities for Botafogo’s academy (base divisions). He will join me in London next week with President Durcesio to give start this glorious project!” John Textor posted on social media.

Enderson Moreira during Botafogo training Vitor Silva / Botafogo FR

Botafogo’s next appointment will be on Sunday (13). For the 6th round of Carioca ChampionshipThe alvinegro do the classic with the Vascoat 8 pm at the Castelão Stadium, in São Luís.