Ethanol price drops in 20 states and DF this week, points out ANP – Notícias

The average price of hydrous ethanol fell in 20 states and the Federal District this week, according to a survey by the ANP (National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels). In five other states, the price rose, while in Amapá the price remained stable.

At the stations surveyed by the ANP across the country, the average price of ethanol dropped 2.92% in the week compared to the previous week, from R$4,938 to R$4,794 per liter.

In São Paulo, the main producer and consumer state with the most stations evaluated, the average price of hydrous ethanol was R$ 4.539 per liter, a drop of 3.55% compared to the previous week (R$ 4.539).

The minimum price recorded in the week for ethanol at a gas station was R$ 3.879 per liter, in São Paulo, and the lowest state average price, of R$ 4.539, was also registered in São Paulo. The maximum price, of R$ 7.669 per liter, was verified in a gas station in Rio Grande do Sul. The highest state average price was also in Rio Grande do Sul, at R$ 6.340.

In the monthly comparison, the average price of biofuel in the country fell 5.09%. The state with the biggest drop in the period was São Paulo, where the liter devalued 6.95% in the month. In the weekly calculation, the biggest drop in price, of 3.55%, was also observed in São Paulo; and the biggest increase, 2.19%, occurred in Roraima.