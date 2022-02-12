Everaldo Marques opines: Rams are favorites, but the Bengals cannot be doubted any longer | American football

The Los Angeles Rams are by most touted as the favorites to win the Super Bowl next Sunday. And it is also the most pressured team to win the title. After all, the Californians went practically “all in” this season, handing in many draft picks to reinforce their squad and win NOW – QB Matt Stafford, RB Sony Michel and LB Von Miller (Super Bowl MVP at the time) arrived. of Denver Broncos). Because of them, the Rams won’t be drafting until the third round until 2022, and they won’t pick someone again in the first round until 2024.

Odell Beckham Jr's Los Angeles Rams earned a spot in the NFL playoffs after beating Minnesota Vikings

In November came WR Odell Beckham Jr., released by the Browns. He is a player full of ups and downs from an emotional point of view, which ends up being reflected on the field. When he’s up, he’s capable of unbelievable catches, like the one-handed one in November 2014 against the Cowboys when he was a New York Giants player. In the Conference Finals, he caught nine receptions for 113 yards against the 49ers. If it’s a good day, it can be a decisive weapon. But Matthew Stafford’s number one passing target will be Cooper Kupp, who broke the league’s all-time record for total rushing and receiving yards by a receiver.

Stafford tries to complete his redemption this Sunday. In his first 12 seasons in the league, he was never successful with the Lions (only three postseason games in the period, no wins). In the Rams’ first year, three playoff games, three wins. On top of that, this season he set his best numbers in passing hits and TDs. He played hard in playoff victories against Tampa Bay and San Francisco and has a chance to definitively silence the critics.

SoFi Stadium screen

The icing on the cake: the Rams play at home at the state-of-the-art SoFi Stadium, which opened in September 2020, which the team shares with the Chargers. Incidentally, a curiosity: in the first 54 editions of the Super Bowl, which has its headquarters defined in advance, never a team had managed to qualify for the decision played in their stadium. This happened last year with the Bucs – who beat the Chiefs in the final – and now it’s repeated with the Rams, who are officially the visitors in this Super Bowl, but will use the main locker rooms and use the bench that is on the home sideline. .

Bengals: underdogs in the race

The Bengals, who haven’t won a playoff game since 1990, reach the Super Bowl for the first time since the 1988 season. Cincinnati is touted as an underdog, but it can’t be ruled out. You have to respect – and a lot – a team that turned a Conference final away from home, after being down 21-3 against a feared Kansas City Chiefs, who had none other than Patrick Mahomes on the other side of the trench. Limiting a Mahomes-led offense to just three points in the final two quarters of a playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium is made for applause. Applause for the defense!

Patrick Mahomes is stopped by the Bengals defense

The Bengals’ chances are directly linked to the performance of two youngsters, starting with QB Joe Burrow. In his second season in the NFL, the #1 pick of the 2020 draft started the championship as an unknown, after all he underwent serious knee surgery. He turned it around by breaking several franchise records, as well as being the NFL leader in passing percentage. At 25, Burrow is aiming to be the fourth-youngest QB to win the Super Bowl – behind only recently retired Ben Roethlisberger and Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes.

Joe Burrow in Cincinnati Bengals win

The Bengals’ top wide receiver is Ja’Marr Chase, the fifth pick in the last draft, who played with Burrow on the LSU college team. Chase was fourth in passing yards of the season and broke the franchise record for yards. Only the Bengals and Bucs have had three wide receivers with at least 800 yards over the course of the championship – Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd complete the trio of weapons at Burrow’s disposal.