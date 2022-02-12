experts warn about the importance of early diagnosis

posted on 02/11/2022 11:14 / updated 02/11/2022 16:39



Bruno is 10 years old and is cured of an Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. – (credit: Arisson Tavares (Embrace)/Disclosure)

Every 3 minutes a child dies from cancer worldwide, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). On the 15th of February, the World Childhood Cancer Day, disease that kills most children and adolescents aged 1 to 19 years in Brazil, accounting for about 8% of child deaths, according to the National Cancer Institute (Inca).

For specialists, there is no doubt: early diagnosis increases the possibility of cure and patient survival. INCA estimates that, in Brazil, the number of new cases of childhood cancer, for each year of the triennium, will be 137.87 new cases per million in males and 139.04 per million in females.

According to Isis Magalhães, oncologist and hematologist, technical director of Hospital da Criança de Brasília José Alencar (HCB), childhood cancer can occur in children “regardless of their age, sex, color or ethnicity, nutritional or socioeconomic status”. The expert points out that half of the cases occur before the age of five, 25% between 5 and 10 years of age and the other 25% in adolescence.

This is the case of Bruno Fonseca, 10 years old, diagnosed at age 2 with Acute Myeloid Leukemia. The boy’s mother, Eduarda Fonseca, 29, says that the two lived in the state of Maranhão when Bruno fell and hit his head. A persistent swelling in the boy’s eye, caused by the fall, caught the attention of doctors.

“There (in Maranhão) we were not able to find out what it was. So, we came to Brasilia. As soon as we arrived he was taken to the Children’s Hospital. After a thorough investigation, they discovered the cancer and he has already started treatment”, says the diarist.

“Two years later, in 2016, the cancer returned. Then he had to start all over again. We had to go to São Paulo for him to have a bone marrow transplant. He treated it and today he is fine, thank God”, says Bruno’s mother.

Eduarda associates her son’s cure with the fact that he was diagnosed before the evolution of the disease. “We found out when it was just beginning. It was very difficult, but now he is fine, he is cured, he studies and remains happy, thank God, for the treatment and the bone marrow transplant”, she says.

Oncologist Isis Magalhães, representative of the HCB, says that acute lymphoid leukemia is the most common type of cancer in children. However, according to the doctor, with the use of dose and temporally intensive chemotherapy protocols, it is possible to achieve significant cure rates, which currently reach 80%.

“Some types of resistant leukemias need these newer treatments as a bridge to bone marrow transplantation. It is possible to rescue some children even in relapse and resistance to chemotherapy treatments”, says the oncologist, reaffirming that emphasis must be given to early, accurate diagnosis and appropriate treatment.

Why do children get cancer?

An article published by the Brazilian Society of Pediatrics (SBP) reports that, in children, cancer occurs differently from adults. “They originate predominantly from embryonic cells, have a short latency period and, in general, present rapid growth, are more aggressive and invasive, but respond better to treatment and generally have a better prognosis than adult cancer” .

According to the association, most childhood cancers result from changes in DNA that happen early in a child’s life, sometimes before birth. “These mutations are acquired, and are present only in neoplastic cells. In most studies available today, there is no evidence to support a greater etiological role for environmental factors or other exogenous factors in childhood cancer”, explains the SPB.

Therefore, unlike adults, primary cancer prevention is rarely possible in children and adolescents, except for vaccination against hepatitis B and human papillomavirus (HPV). However, the SBP also reinforces that it is essential to act in secondary prevention, especially in the early diagnosis of the disease.

Importance of early diagnosis

Experts say that diagnosing cancer early ensures less impact on the child’s health and greater chances of cure and survival. João Nunes, an oncologist at the Brasília Cancer Center (Cettro), where the first pediatric clinic for this purpose is located in the Federal District, Cettro Petit, also points out that, currently, about 80% of children and adolescents affected by cancer can be healed. “The difference, as always, is early diagnosis.”

“Methodologies have advanced considerably in the last 10 years. We are talking about less aggressive, more effective and much more humanized treatments”, explains João Nunes.

According to the expert, the advances ensured that more than 84% of children with cancer survived five or more years. “This is a considerable increase since the mid-1970s, when the rate was just 58%. However, survival rates vary with the type of cancer and other factors.

Watch out for signs

The oncologist at the Brasília Cancer Center, João Nunes, points out that, in Brazil, cancer is already the leading cause of death (8% of the total) from disease among children and adolescents aged 1 to 19 years. According to the doctor, some signs can be observed by parents and health professionals. Are they:

Leukemias: due to the invasion of the bone marrow by abnormal cells, the child becomes more susceptible to infections, may become pale, bleed and experience bone pain;

Retinoblastoma: An important sign is the so-called cat-eye reflex, whitening of the pupil when exposed to light. It can also present itself through photophobia (exaggerated sensitivity to light) or strabismus (cross-eyed eyes). It usually affects children before the age of three. Currently, the research of this reflex can be done from the newborn stage;

Wilms tumor (affecting the kidneys) or neuroblastoma: swelling or mass in the abdomen;

Osteosarcoma (tumor in the growing bone): solid tumors that are manifested by the formation of a mass, visible or not, and causing pain in the limbs;

Central Nervous System Tumor: Symptoms include headaches, vomiting, motor changes, behavioral changes, and nerve paralysis.

“Children don’t invent symptoms”

Doctor Isis Magalhães highlights the importance of parents and health professionals, especially general pediatricians, for the early detection of childhood cancer. She asks everyone to be aware of some forms of disease presentation in childhood and not to mimic the symptoms of common childhood diseases.

“It is important that parents are also alert to the fact that the child does not ‘invent’ symptoms and that, if there is any abnormality, they take their children to the pediatrician for evaluation. It is equally relevant to know that, most of the time, these symptoms are related to common childhood diseases, but the follow-up of symptoms that last longer than usual should include additional evaluations by the specialist”, says the doctor.