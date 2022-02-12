– Exposed and without appreciation, young people can give up Nursing Federal Council of Nursing

Burnout, devaluation and lack of prospects are leading nursing students and professionals to give up their careers. With the deepening of the pandemic and without presenting structural solutions to the problems of the health system, states, municipalities and companies are already starting to miss qualified professionals available in the job market. The reason is simple, after all: why are young people going to follow a profession that requires extensive training, works exhaustively and receives minimum wage?

The professional exodus that is beginning to be felt in Brazil has also been observed in other parts of the world. Between July and September 2021, England’s National Health Service (NHS) lost 33,000 healthcare workers. Month after month, that number only increases. Exhausted and without hope that the situation will change, the number of English nurses, technicians and auxiliaries who give up their profession to take care of mental health and pursue another career grows every day.

“Since the end of the second wave, I have had nightmares, panic attacks, insomnia, mood swings. My personal life was collapsing. I thought about suicide. I saw a patient my age say goodbye over a tablet to his daughter. A few minutes later, he was dead. I started dreaming about their eyes at night,” recalls Joan Pons Laplana, a former NHS nurse who resigned and now works on a job access program aimed at young people with disabilities.

Alex, an NHS psychiatric nurse who prefers not to be identified, says his workload has increased by 25% during the pandemic, with more patients and more responsibility. “I felt treated like a number. I started to feel depressed,” he explains, who decided to change jobs and now helps victims of modern slavery and gender-based violence. “I have a similar salary, but much less stress and more recognition”, he concludes.

According to Sarah Gorton, president of the union for the category (Unison, in English), before the pandemic, there was already a deficit of 100,000 workers in the NHS. “The current situation has increased the pressure and many can’t take it anymore, they are giving up,” she says. For her, the main reasons are low wages, excessive working hours, bullying by bosses and patients, endless shifts and lack of prospects for the future in the profession. Official data are still lacking, but, according to the president of the Federal Nursing Council (Cofen), Betânia Santos, the same phenomenon is occurring in Brazil.

“We are warning about the exodus of human resources in the health area and, if nothing is done, there will be a shortage of Nursing professionals to serve the Brazilian population soon. It is necessary to regulate the wage floor and working hours of these workers, because if they continue to be exploited the way they are, young people will leave, they will follow another path and the country will be harmed. To avoid evasion and setbacks in the health area, it is urgent and necessary to develop effective policies for professional development”, considers the president of Cofen.

Wage Dignity – After unanimous approval in the Senate, Nursing is now fighting to guide PL 2564/2020 in the Chamber. The proposal by Senator Fabiano Contarato (PT-SP), which is being processed under the terms of the amendment by Senator Eliziane Gama (Citizenship-MA), establishes a floor of R$ 4,750 for nurses and proportional floors of 70% of the value for technicians and 50% assistants and midwives, corrected by the INPC (Consumer Price Index). Yesterday, at the Chamber, Cofen presented data on the feasibility of the PL, to the working group (WG) of the Chamber that studies the budgetary and financial impact of the project.

Source: Ascom – Cofen, with information from the BBC/London