Eyes on IPO, Binance Buys Part of Forbes for $200 Million

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has made a $200 million investment in publisher Forbes and Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited, the companies announced in a statement Thursday.

Forbes, the publisher behind the magazine of the same name and the annual list that ranks the richest people in the world, wants to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange through a merger with Magnum Opus, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC, in English), under the symbol “FRBS”.

In a press release, the company said the publication intends to use the investment to accelerate its digital growth.

Binance will bear half of the $400 million investment made by institutional investors announced in August last year. In practice, the brokerage becomes one of the two largest owners of Forbes.

Patrick Hillmann, Director of Communications at Binance, and Bill Chin, Head of Binance Labs, will join Forbes’ board once the transaction is complete, which is expected to take place in the first quarter of 2021.

“With the advancement of Web 3 and blockchain technologies and the maturing cryptocurrency market, we know that the press is an essential element in developing consumer understanding and education. We look forward to supporting Forbes’ digital initiatives as they expand into a world-class investment insights platform,” said Changpeng Zhao, Founder and CEO of Binance.

CNBC had previously reported that Binance was looking to make a $200 million strategic investment in Forbes.

