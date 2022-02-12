Fan of serial killers, young man kills man on first date after meeting him through app

a young woman used flirt app to attract a man and kill him with a knife stab to his neck on the first date.

Identified only as Sarah M due to Germany’s strict privacy laws, the young idolizes American serial killers Richard Ramirez (rapist, kidnapper, pedophile, burglar and satanist, author of at least 13 murders) and Ted Bundy (raped and murdered several young women in the 1970s, having confessed to 30 murders) and hung posters of both on his bedroom wall.

A court heard this week how she had purchased the murder weapon — a camping knife — five days before the attack, which took place in May 2021.

Sarah created a fake profile on the app using the name Domina Cherry and started chatting with Zeyed E.

Zeyed E, victim of Sarah M Photo: Reproduction

That same day, the 38-year-old victim picked up Sarah from her apartment in Bavaria (Germany) and, while driving, he was stabbed in the neck.

He managed to wrest the knife from her and stop the car. The young woman fled the scene of the crime. However, Zeyed slipped into a coma and died in hospital three weeks later, the Sun reported.

Still bloodied, Sarah was arrested in Ebermannstadt an hour after the attack.

“I’m leaving now, I want to kill mine first. I’m excited. Wish me luck to make it work”Sarah said the night of the murder, in a voice message to a friend.

Upon receiving a 12-year sentence in a sociotherapeutic facility for the murder, the German raised the palm of her left hand where she had scrawled a pentagram – a symbol often used by Satanists. Previously, she even sported Nazi swastikas scrawled on her hands.

The judge who handled the case stated that Sarah showed “a complete lack of empathy” for his victim, highlighting how before the murder she researched the internet where to “correctly” stab a person in the neck and how long it would take to die.