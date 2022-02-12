Fat ox rises R$ 2.00/@ and high depends on the rancher

Industry sees slaughter scales reducing and rancher resisting; Brazilian beef exports show strong performance and guarantee a price of R$ 350.00/@.

THE physical market for live cattle recorded firm and higher prices on Thursday, 10th, with slaughterhouses seeing the slaughter scales reducing and cattle ranchers resisting. Industry sees slaughter scales reducing and rancher resisting. Brazilian beef exports show strong performance and guarantee a price of R$ 350.00/@. The moment is to retain animals, given the good supply of pasture on the properties.

As usual, there were attempts to purchase below the average reference, mainly by meatpackers that operate only in the domestic market, but the scenario is positive for the rancher who has the option of retaining the animals on the property and pressuring prices. As a result, a rise of R$ 2.00/@ was reported in São Paulo’s squares, check it out below!

After a turn of the month with relatively good offers in São Paulo, this week, Due to the comparatively smaller supply, the slaughter schedules were a little shorter, a scenario supported by the resistance of the selling end in the negotiations. As a result, there was a rise of R$2.00/@ for fattened cattle and heifers in the day-to-day comparison, while the cow price remained stable.

Cattle whose destination is export prices remain firm and disputed at R$ 350.00/@, as disclosed by the Agrobrazil app. The ranchers of Rancharia, in the state of São Paulo, reported negotiations of R$ 350.00/@ with payment within 7 days and the slaughter scheduled for February 17th. See the image below for the trade details.

Therefore, in São Paulo, the average value for the finished animal presented an overall average at R$ 345.22/@, on Thursday (02/10), according to data reported in the Agrobrazil application. The Goiás square had an average of BRL 310.74/@, followed by Mato Grosso Sul with a value of BRL 315.21@. And in Mato Grosso, the average closed at R$313.24@.

According to yesterday’s closing, the CEPEA/B3 indicator, São Paulo market, had a new appreciation, even if timid. As a result, the daily variation was 0.31%, which made prices jump from R$ 341.05/@ to the level of R$ 342.10/@. Check out the chart below, and watch the roller coaster move that the Indicator has been presenting this week.

“While the supply of live cattle remains restricted, the demand for animals that will be destined for export remains heated, causing a greater differential between the Chinese cattle, which are sold in the São Paulo market at an average of R$345-350/@, and the common fat ox that is traded at around R$ 330/@”informs Agrifatto.

Prices remain under pressure as it is still difficult to pass on the advance of raw material costs along the production chain, especially in relation to the price of beef. For exporting slaughterhouses, the formation of revenues is very positive at the moment, justifying the negotiations at a higher level.

This dynamic will be quite evident throughout the year. From the point of view of supply, little is new, with ranchers still counting on good retention capacity in view of the good conditions of the pastures, and this retention of animals can be fundamental for maintaining current prices and even a positive pressure on the short and medium term.

Closing of industries in MS

The difficulty in purchasing the raw material has already forced the closure of smaller refrigerators, and temporarily removed larger refrigerator operations, informs IHS Markit.

Refrigeration plants in Mato Grosso do Sul also remain absent from operations, especially those that direct their production to the domestic market, reports the consultancy. “Industry groups in the MS region focus operations only on units that operate with larger scales, and withdraw the others from operation”analysts note.

Cattle slaughter declines in both comparisons

In the 4th quarter of 2021, 6.77 million heads of cattle were slaughtered under some type of sanitary inspection service. This amount represented negative variations of 8.2% compared to the 4th quarter of 2020 and 2.5% compared to the 3rd quarter of 2021.

The production of 1.87 million tons of beef carcasses in the 4th quarter of 2021 consisted of a decrease of 5.7% in relation to the same quarter of the previous year and a reduction of 0.8% in relation to the verified in the 3rd quarter of 2021.

Giro do Boi Gordo through Brazil

With that, in São Paulo, Capital, the reference for the arroba of the ox was R$ 343, stable.

In Dourados (MS), the arroba was indicated at R$ 313.

In Cuiabá, the arroba was indicated at R$ 313 – 314.

In Uberaba, Minas Gerais, prices at R$ 340 per arroba are stable.

In Goiânia, Goiás, the indication was R$ 317 for the arroba of the fat ox.

Wholesale

The wholesale market resumed operations with accommodated prices for beef this Thursday. “For the second half of the month, the market is expected to be less heated with a slower replacement between wholesale and retail. The consumption pattern still points to a preference for proteins”, said Iglesias. The rear quarter is still priced at R$23.70 per kilo. Needle point remains at the level of R$ 14.30, per kilo. Front room remains quoted at R$ 15.50 per kilo.

Cepea data show that, in view of this, the difference between the average values ​​of the arroba of fattened cattle for slaughter and the meat traded in the wholesale market of Greater São Paulo has been increasing since November last year. Now in February, the difference is already the biggest since July 2016. In this month’s partial (until the 8th), while the average cash value of the arroba do boi gordo (CEPEA/B3 indicator, state of São Paulo) is in R$ 336.03, that of the married ox carcass (Greater São Paulo) is at R$ 317.40, that is, a difference of 18.63 Reais/@.

