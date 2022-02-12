Father refuses to wear mask at school meeting and is forcibly expelled

A student’s father was forcibly expelled from a school board meeting last Tuesday night after refusing to wear a mask. The episode took place in Webster, New York, was filmed by witnesses at the scene and shared on social media.

Dave Calus was sitting in a chair watching a performance when a security guard approached him and asked him to put a Covid-19 protective mask on his face. He said “thank you” to the security guard, but refused to obey the sanitary rules. The officer insisted, yet Calus was reluctant to put on the mask.

Then the security guard dragged him to the back of the room and the two began to attack each other. Until Calus was pushed to the exit door.

A woman attending the meeting filmed the fight while yelling, “What are you doing?!” This is aggression. That’s aggression.”

Another witness spoke out against the security guard’s approach: “Do you also lay hands on our children?”

The incident came a day before New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced the end of mandatory masks indoors, citing a 93% drop in Covid-19 cases following the spread of the Omicron variant across the country. However, the mandate remains in effect for schools and other state facilities.

Calus was taken to the hospital with injuries from the altercation with school security, he said Wednesday in an interview with a local podcast reproduced by The New York Post. He also stated that the incident was not intentional.

“I went into the building without a mask. I went in and the guards told me, ‘You need to wear a mask.’ I said, ‘Thank you.’ They gave me a mask, but then I put it in my pocket.”

Calus said the school board separated the parents who refused to wear a mask from the other parents who insisted on keeping it over their face. “They were segregating masked and unmasked parents. Those who didn’t would have to sit in a classroom with a video monitor watching and listening to the board meeting.”

Calus planned to address the school board about mandatory face masks, which he opposes, before being expelled from the school.

“Dave has genuine concern for his son, of course, first and foremost, but genuine concern for the parents and the other kids in Webster and Monroe County and upstate New York who have been subjected to all these ridiculous orders.” , Calus’ attorney, Chad Hummel, told the press.

The Webster Police Department said it was investigating the case.