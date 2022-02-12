Fernando Lzaro evaluates the performance of Rger Guedes in Corinthians victory against Mirassol

Striker Róger Guedes has participated in all Corinthians games in 2022 so far. However, the striker has been criticized by the crowd for the “disappearance” on the field. In this sense, the interim coach Fernando Lázaro evaluated the performance of shirt 9 in the victory against Mirassol.

“In my opinion, he played a good game. He is an athlete who collaborated a lot with the game, donated without the ball, looked for the ball, created goal situations in the middle, on the side, it was very defensive, had retention from the back. Beginning of the season, they are still returning to the normal pattern, I believe he can still evolve a lot, like everyone else”, declared the professional at a post-game press conference.

The match valid for the fifth round of Paulistão was the first of the year in which Róger was substituted. With five minutes to go, Fernando Lázaro took the starting forward and put Gustavo Silva on the field.

According to data from FootStats, adding up all the participations in the year, Guedes has 445 minutes on the field, one assist and four submissions. In addition, he has four dribbles in five games, resulting in an average of 0.8 per duel.

Corinthians returns to the field for the Paulista Championship next Wednesday. The Parque São Jorge team welcomes São Bernardo at 9:30 pm at the Neo Química Arena. Teams are the leaders of their respective groups.

