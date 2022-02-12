Fiat Toro becomes more economical in flex and diesel versions

The second best-selling pickup in Brazil is more economical. Stellantis made important changes to Fiat Toro’s flex and diesel engines to meet the new Proconve L7 protocols. In addition, the load capacity of diesel models has been increased.

To comply with the new rules, Fiat changed the 1.3-litre four-cylinder turbo flex engine with 185 hp and 27.5 kgfm of torque and also the 2.0 turbo diesel with 170 hp and 35.7 kgfm. No changes were specified for the flex, but the diesel gained a urea injection system through a 13-liter Arla 32 tank.

According to the brand, the extra cost is R$ 0.05 for every thousand km driven, since the need to fill Arla’s tank is only every 10 thousand km. It is worth remembering that the Toro flex has front-wheel drive and a six-speed automatic transmission. The diesel versions are equipped with a nine-speed automatic gearbox and 4×4 traction.

Now Fiat Toro flex makes 6.8 km/l with ethanol in the city and 8.2 km/l on the highway. Before the change it registered 6.6 km/l and 7.9 km/l under the same conditions. With gasoline, consumption is now 9.7 km/l in the city and 11.6 km/l on the road compared to 10.7 km/l on the road before the change, since consumption in the city has not changed.

In the case of the Toro with a diesel engine, consumption was 10.4 km/l in the city and 12.7 km/l on the highway. The improvement was 0.4 km/l in the city and 0.2 km/l on the road thanks to the adoption of the Arla tank and the new calibration. It is also worth noting that the Toro diesel now carries 1,010 kg, 10 kg more than it was possible to carry in the truck before.

